Thinnapob Kunthaon

Noname3

Thinnapob Kunthaon
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
128
Profit Trades:
84 (65.62%)
Loss Trades:
44 (34.38%)
Best trade:
56.40 USD
Worst trade:
-113.73 USD
Gross Profit:
1 036.76 USD (85 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-897.46 USD (73 084 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (110.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
110.94 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
19.53%
Max deposit load:
19.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
79 (61.72%)
Short Trades:
49 (38.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
12.34 USD
Average Loss:
-20.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-28.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-168.55 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-16.19%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.78 USD
Maximal:
230.82 USD (35.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.72% (230.82 USD)
By Equity:
15.98% (81.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 124
GBPJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 147
GBPJPY -1
GBPUSD 0
GBPAUD -3
EURAUD -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 14K
GBPJPY -194
GBPUSD 26
GBPAUD -469
EURAUD -553
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.40 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 4
4xCube-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.33 × 18
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.35 × 31
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.37 × 19
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.41 × 39
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.55 × 11
DooFintech-Live 5
0.60 × 115
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.72 × 113
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.73 × 110
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
2.47 × 15
Valutrades-Real
2.70 × 10
FBSInc-Real-11
6.33 × 98
No reviews
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 12:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 13:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 17:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 03:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 18:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 15:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.26 05:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.19 04:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 09:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 12:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 02:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 12:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 04:50
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 23:36
Share of trading days is too low
