Trades:
128
Profit Trades:
84 (65.62%)
Loss Trades:
44 (34.38%)
Best trade:
56.40 USD
Worst trade:
-113.73 USD
Gross Profit:
1 036.76 USD (85 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-897.46 USD (73 084 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (110.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
110.94 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
19.53%
Max deposit load:
19.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
79 (61.72%)
Short Trades:
49 (38.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
12.34 USD
Average Loss:
-20.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-28.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-168.55 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-16.19%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.78 USD
Maximal:
230.82 USD (35.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.72% (230.82 USD)
By Equity:
15.98% (81.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|124
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|147
|GBPJPY
|-1
|GBPUSD
|0
|GBPAUD
|-3
|EURAUD
|-4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|14K
|GBPJPY
|-194
|GBPUSD
|26
|GBPAUD
|-469
|EURAUD
|-553
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +56.40 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
4xCube-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 18
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.35 × 31
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.37 × 19
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.41 × 39
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.55 × 11
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.60 × 115
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.72 × 113
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.73 × 110
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
|2.47 × 15
|
Valutrades-Real
|2.70 × 10
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|6.33 × 98
