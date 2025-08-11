- Growth
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
73 (66.97%)
Loss Trades:
36 (33.03%)
Best trade:
104.50 USD
Worst trade:
-23.49 USD
Gross Profit:
439.47 USD (19 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-227.49 USD (12 333 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (30.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.52 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
59.30%
Max deposit load:
18.19%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
47 (43.12%)
Short Trades:
62 (56.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
1.94 USD
Average Profit:
6.02 USD
Average Loss:
-6.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-107.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.62 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
4.74%
Annual Forecast:
57.50%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
107.62 USD (38.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.41% (107.62 USD)
By Equity:
24.81% (316.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|63
|GBPUSD
|46
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|126
|GBPUSD
|86
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.50 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CMCMarkets1-Canada
|0.00 × 1
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 6
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 137
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
USGVU-LiveAsia
|0.00 × 1
|
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 106
|
Amega-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Prosperity-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
LMAXMU-LIVE
|0.00 × 34
|
RVForex-Demo
|0.00 × 23
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 46
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMCapital-LIVE2
|0.00 × 3
|
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 20
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 195
|
USGVU-Live-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
RVForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
