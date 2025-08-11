SignalsSections
Van Hoa Nguyen

ALIBABA

Van Hoa Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 51%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
73 (66.97%)
Loss Trades:
36 (33.03%)
Best trade:
104.50 USD
Worst trade:
-23.49 USD
Gross Profit:
439.47 USD (19 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-227.49 USD (12 333 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (30.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.52 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
59.30%
Max deposit load:
18.19%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
47 (43.12%)
Short Trades:
62 (56.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
1.94 USD
Average Profit:
6.02 USD
Average Loss:
-6.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-107.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.62 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
4.74%
Annual Forecast:
57.50%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
107.62 USD (38.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.41% (107.62 USD)
By Equity:
24.81% (316.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 46
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD 86
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.50 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 1
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 6
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 137
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 1
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 106
Amega-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
Prosperity-Live
0.00 × 5
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 34
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 23
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
0.00 × 30
ICMCapital-LIVE2
0.00 × 3
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 20
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 195
USGVU-Live-Europe
0.00 × 1
RVForex-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
987 more...
No reviews
2025.10.09 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 07:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 11:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.24 10:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 12:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 08:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.15 13:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 5.41% of days out of the 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 13:06
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of the 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 02:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 02:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.11 02:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 31 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALIBABA
75 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
23
90%
109
66%
59%
1.93
1.94
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

