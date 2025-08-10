SignalsSections
Khaled Ali E Msmly

King of sterling

Khaled Ali E Msmly
0 reviews
Reliability
109 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 311%
AAAFx-5 Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
222
Profit Trades:
208 (93.69%)
Loss Trades:
14 (6.31%)
Best trade:
30.91 USD
Worst trade:
-30.12 USD
Gross Profit:
460.06 USD (31 102 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.60 USD (8 452 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (89.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.23 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
81.47%
Max deposit load:
25.47%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.77
Long Trades:
150 (67.57%)
Short Trades:
72 (32.43%)
Profit Factor:
3.14
Expected Payoff:
1.41 USD
Average Profit:
2.21 USD
Average Loss:
-10.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-39.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.19 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.50%
Annual Forecast:
103.18%
Algo trading:
43%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
40.32 USD (23.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.53% (40.13 USD)
By Equity:
48.47% (192.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 222
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 313
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 23K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.91 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AAAFx-5 Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.54 × 78
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.73 × 341
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.33 × 9
Eightcap-Live
3.26 × 686
We will trade the sterling-dollar pair only. We work to catch retracements in the price. We enter with small transactions but gain a large number of points. We will not prolong the life of the transaction. We prefer to open and close deals as quickly as possible. If the market direction reverses and we are certain of a return in the direction of the deal, we will open. Another operation, in order to increase profits, we will set a large loss limit, so be careful. There are few operations, but the success rate of the operations exceeds ninety percent. We are trying to maintain a small reduction rate. Good luck



No reviews
2025.12.18 05:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 04:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.05 21:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 15:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 07:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 18:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 15:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 05:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 22:41
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 15:59
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 14:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
