|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|222
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|313
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|23K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AAAFx-5 Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
We will trade the sterling-dollar pair only. We work to catch retracements in the price. We enter with small transactions but gain a large number of points. We will not prolong the life of the transaction. We prefer to open and close deals as quickly as possible. If the market direction reverses and we are certain of a return in the direction of the deal, we will open. Another operation, in order to increase profits, we will set a large loss limit, so be careful. There are few operations, but the success rate of the operations exceeds ninety percent. We are trying to maintain a small reduction rate. Good luck
