We will trade the sterling-dollar pair only. We work to catch retracements in the price. We enter with small transactions but gain a large number of points. We will not prolong the life of the transaction. We prefer to open and close deals as quickly as possible. If the market direction reverses and we are certain of a return in the direction of the deal, we will open. Another operation, in order to increase profits, we will set a large loss limit, so be careful. There are few operations, but the success rate of the operations exceeds ninety percent. We are trying to maintain a small reduction rate. Good luck