|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.fx
|593
|GBPUSD.fx
|131
|USDCAD.fx
|88
|EURUSD.fx
|82
|USDCHF.fx
|39
|AUDUSD.fx
|8
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.fx
|9.1K
|GBPUSD.fx
|2.7K
|USDCAD.fx
|1.5K
|EURUSD.fx
|779
|USDCHF.fx
|833
|AUDUSD.fx
|224
|USDJPY
|142
|GBPUSD
|-209
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.fx
|37K
|GBPUSD.fx
|5.6K
|USDCAD.fx
|4.1K
|EURUSD.fx
|2.9K
|USDCHF.fx
|1.6K
|AUDUSD.fx
|589
|USDJPY
|5
|GBPUSD
|-4
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-UK.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hello everyone
SPEED is an automated trading system.
You must have a minimum of $500 in your account for a 0.18 lot. This will allow you to earn and pay for the signal subscription.
For ideal copying, set the leverage on your trading account to 1:50
First, try trading on a demo account to find the optimal lot for a real account.
I open only 1 position.
I set Stop Loss for each position.
I trade only on the main currency pairs.
Choose a broker with a small spread and ECN execution.
Forex trading carries high risk and can result in the loss of capital. The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future success. The signal provider is not responsible for losses. Assess the risks before trading.
The Advisor is also available for sale. For purchase information, please contact us on Telegram.
My contact: https://t.me/XFXP7
