Valerii Sasin

SPEED

Valerii Sasin
0 reviews
Reliability
146 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 1 501%
InstaFinance-UK.com
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
943
Profit Trades:
512 (54.29%)
Loss Trades:
431 (45.71%)
Best trade:
952.24 USD
Worst trade:
-286.31 USD
Gross Profit:
23 846.13 USD (68 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 832.20 USD (16 774 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (2 539.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 539.74 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
57.33%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
60 seconds
Recovery Factor:
9.54
Long Trades:
482 (51.11%)
Short Trades:
461 (48.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.70
Expected Payoff:
15.92 USD
Average Profit:
46.57 USD
Average Loss:
-20.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-538.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-889.14 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
25.42%
Annual Forecast:
308.39%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.04 USD
Maximal:
1 573.91 USD (24.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.81% (1 573.91 USD)
By Equity:
0.78% (102.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.fx 593
GBPUSD.fx 131
USDCAD.fx 88
EURUSD.fx 82
USDCHF.fx 39
AUDUSD.fx 8
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.fx 9.1K
GBPUSD.fx 2.7K
USDCAD.fx 1.5K
EURUSD.fx 779
USDCHF.fx 833
AUDUSD.fx 224
USDJPY 142
GBPUSD -209
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.fx 37K
GBPUSD.fx 5.6K
USDCAD.fx 4.1K
EURUSD.fx 2.9K
USDCHF.fx 1.6K
AUDUSD.fx 589
USDJPY 5
GBPUSD -4
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +952.24 USD
Worst trade: -286 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 539.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -538.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-UK.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Hello everyone

SPEED is an automated trading system.

From August 2025 I will start trading for a quick deposit boost.

You must have a minimum of $500 in your account for a 0.18 lot. This will allow you to earn and pay for the signal subscription.

For ideal copying, set the leverage on your trading account to 1:50

First, try trading on a demo account to find the optimal lot for a real account.

I open only 1 position.

I set Stop Loss for each position.

I trade only on the main currency pairs.

Choose a broker with a small spread and ECN execution.

Forex trading carries high risk and can result in the loss of capital. The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future success. The signal provider is not responsible for losses. Assess the risks before trading.

The Advisor is also available for sale. For purchase information, please contact us on Telegram.

My contact: https://t.me/XFXP7



No reviews
2025.11.05 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 13:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 17:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.26 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 46 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 932 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 46 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 929 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 14:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 06:15
80% of growth achieved within 46 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 923 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
