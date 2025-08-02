SignalsSections
Rendy Mahameru Prayogie

Ultimate Gold

Rendy Mahameru Prayogie
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 503%
Monex-Server5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
970
Profit Trades:
765 (78.86%)
Loss Trades:
205 (21.13%)
Best trade:
250.50 USD
Worst trade:
-556.46 USD
Gross Profit:
8 593.90 USD (460 842 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 569.34 USD (253 287 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (151.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
595.43 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
58.33%
Max deposit load:
3.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.72
Long Trades:
907 (93.51%)
Short Trades:
63 (6.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
4.15 USD
Average Profit:
11.23 USD
Average Loss:
-22.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-362.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 008.44 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
38.07%
Annual Forecast:
461.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
137.28 USD
Maximal:
1 083.30 USD (14.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.16% (1 083.30 USD)
By Equity:
84.62% (1 593.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 966
NQ.p 4
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 4K
NQ.p 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 207K
NQ.p 300
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
No reviews
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 06:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 11:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 04:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.17 14:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 16:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 14:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 12:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 02:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 10:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.26 22:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 07:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 03:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 02:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.