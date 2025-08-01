SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Funded Practice 1
MD ASHRAFUL ISLAM

Funded Practice 1

MD ASHRAFUL ISLAM
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
70 (76.08%)
Loss Trades:
22 (23.91%)
Best trade:
27.22 USD
Worst trade:
-136.86 USD
Gross Profit:
208.54 USD (25 322 pips)
Gross Loss:
-178.27 USD (62 852 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (35.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.48 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
95.44%
Max deposit load:
10.86%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
92 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
2.98 USD
Average Loss:
-8.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-10.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.77 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.58%
Annual Forecast:
-19.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
162.77 USD (1.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.60% (162.77 USD)
By Equity:
3.89% (396.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 14
USDJPY 12
CHFJPY 12
GBPJPY 11
AUDNZD 9
EURGBP 8
ETHUSD 6
EURCAD 5
LNKUSD 5
EURNZD 4
XAUUSD 3
GBPUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
US30.cash 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 15
USDJPY 28
CHFJPY -10
GBPJPY 7
AUDNZD 5
EURGBP 11
ETHUSD 8
EURCAD 74
LNKUSD -105
EURNZD 8
XAUUSD 4
GBPUSD 11
AUDCAD 0
US30.cash -26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 939
USDJPY 2.9K
CHFJPY 427
GBPJPY 101
AUDNZD 261
EURGBP 1K
ETHUSD 14K
EURCAD 814
LNKUSD -9.3K
EURNZD 631
XAUUSD 457
GBPUSD 107
AUDCAD 9
US30.cash -50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.22 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.22 08:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.22 08:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 10:25
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 11:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.27 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 12:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 09:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 10:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 22:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Funded Practice 1
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
22
0%
92
76%
95%
1.16
0.33
USD
4%
1:30
