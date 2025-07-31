SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Testing123
Matthew Wong

Testing123

Matthew Wong
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
99 (82.50%)
Loss Trades:
21 (17.50%)
Best trade:
47.23 USD
Worst trade:
-53.24 USD
Gross Profit:
329.97 USD (12 852 pips)
Gross Loss:
-202.03 USD (6 989 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (53.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.60 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
74.23%
Max deposit load:
23.13%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
53 (44.17%)
Short Trades:
67 (55.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
3.33 USD
Average Loss:
-9.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-36.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.63%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.80 USD
Maximal:
53.24 USD (5.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.59% (53.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 120
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 128
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 5.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.23 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FCMCY-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 10
XM.COM-Real 11
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.08 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.21 × 29
XM.COM-Real 20
0.29 × 21
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.29 × 34
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.32 × 87
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarkets-Live14
0.60 × 5
GlobalPrime-Live
0.75 × 92
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.76 × 34
LMAX-LiveUK
0.80 × 5
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.82 × 113
141 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Testing Only
No reviews
2025.12.22 13:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.3% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 16:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 15:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 18:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 13:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 07:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.07 21:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 20:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 15:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.01 15:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.01 12:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.01 12:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Testing123
5000 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
950
USD
21
100%
120
82%
74%
1.63
1.07
USD
6%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.