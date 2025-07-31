- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
99 (82.50%)
Loss Trades:
21 (17.50%)
Best trade:
47.23 USD
Worst trade:
-53.24 USD
Gross Profit:
329.97 USD (12 852 pips)
Gross Loss:
-202.03 USD (6 989 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (53.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.60 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
74.23%
Max deposit load:
23.13%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
53 (44.17%)
Short Trades:
67 (55.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
3.33 USD
Average Loss:
-9.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-36.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.63%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.80 USD
Maximal:
53.24 USD (5.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.59% (53.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|120
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|128
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FCMCY-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 10
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.21 × 29
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.29 × 21
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.29 × 34
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.32 × 87
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.60 × 5
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.75 × 92
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.76 × 34
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.80 × 5
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.82 × 113
Testing Only
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
5000 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
950
USD
USD
21
100%
120
82%
74%
1.63
1.07
USD
USD
6%
1:200