- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
479
Profit Trades:
332 (69.31%)
Loss Trades:
147 (30.69%)
Best trade:
25.96 USD
Worst trade:
-30.14 USD
Gross Profit:
2 342.11 USD (234 068 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 443.68 USD (144 294 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (534.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
534.61 USD (62)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
98.68%
Max deposit load:
22.70%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
12 days
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
298 (62.21%)
Short Trades:
181 (37.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.88 USD
Average Profit:
7.05 USD
Average Loss:
-9.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-329.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-329.13 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-8.52%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
547.07 USD (16.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.72% (547.07 USD)
By Equity:
58.46% (1 186.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|141
|EURUSD
|138
|AUDUSD
|102
|NZDUSD
|98
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|184
|EURUSD
|558
|AUDUSD
|356
|NZDUSD
|-200
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|18K
|EURUSD
|56K
|AUDUSD
|36K
|NZDUSD
|-20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.96 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 62
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +534.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -329.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Use fixed lot size 0.01 for every $2,000.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
75 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
22
0%
479
69%
99%
1.62
1.88
USD
USD
58%
1:500