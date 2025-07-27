SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MajuBotic Pro
Noor Nasrul Md Noor

MajuBotic Pro

Noor Nasrul Md Noor
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 75 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
RoboForex-Pro-5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
479
Profit Trades:
332 (69.31%)
Loss Trades:
147 (30.69%)
Best trade:
25.96 USD
Worst trade:
-30.14 USD
Gross Profit:
2 342.11 USD (234 068 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 443.68 USD (144 294 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (534.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
534.61 USD (62)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
98.68%
Max deposit load:
22.70%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
12 days
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
298 (62.21%)
Short Trades:
181 (37.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.88 USD
Average Profit:
7.05 USD
Average Loss:
-9.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-329.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-329.13 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-8.52%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
547.07 USD (16.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.72% (547.07 USD)
By Equity:
58.46% (1 186.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 141
EURUSD 138
AUDUSD 102
NZDUSD 98
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 184
EURUSD 558
AUDUSD 356
NZDUSD -200
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 18K
EURUSD 56K
AUDUSD 36K
NZDUSD -20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.96 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 62
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +534.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -329.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.00 × 6
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.58 × 12
Exness-Real9
1.25 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
2.43 × 47
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.50 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live23
3.50 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.67 × 3
Use fixed lot size 0.01 for every $2,000.

No reviews
2025.12.30 19:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 16:50
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 20:44
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 12:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 06:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 01:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 10:00
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
