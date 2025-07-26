SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FF38 KF MKD INTEREST
Chan Ka Fai

FF38 KF MKD INTEREST

Chan Ka Fai
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 311%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
425
Profit Trades:
312 (73.41%)
Loss Trades:
113 (26.59%)
Best trade:
1 915.74 USD
Worst trade:
-786.79 USD
Gross Profit:
49 318.01 USD (160 194 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 613.18 USD (59 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 158.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 188.38 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.93%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
19.57
Long Trades:
329 (77.41%)
Short Trades:
96 (22.59%)
Profit Factor:
3.62
Expected Payoff:
84.01 USD
Average Profit:
158.07 USD
Average Loss:
-120.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 824.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 824.79 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.96%
Annual Forecast:
84.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 824.79 USD (4.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.88% (851.65 USD)
By Equity:
26.84% (20 786.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 42
GBPJPY 40
EURAUD 40
GBPNZD 34
AUDJPY 30
AUDCAD 27
GBPCAD 25
USDCAD 22
AUDCHF 21
USDCHF 21
EURUSD 21
AUDNZD 15
EURGBP 14
NZDUSD 13
CADJPY 12
EURCHF 12
GBPCHF 11
CADCHF 9
EURNZD 8
NZDJPY 6
NZDCHF 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 2.8K
GBPJPY 3.7K
EURAUD 2.9K
GBPNZD 2.7K
AUDJPY 3K
AUDCAD 2.2K
GBPCAD 1.9K
USDCAD 1.3K
AUDCHF 2.9K
USDCHF 2K
EURUSD 1.8K
AUDNZD 1.2K
EURGBP 1.2K
NZDUSD 1.7K
CADJPY 883
EURCHF 1K
GBPCHF 934
CADCHF 1K
EURNZD 219
NZDJPY 225
NZDCHF 58
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 11K
GBPJPY 16K
EURAUD 13K
GBPNZD 13K
AUDJPY 7.9K
AUDCAD 6.4K
GBPCAD 6.3K
USDCAD 2.5K
AUDCHF 4.2K
USDCHF 3.5K
EURUSD 4.3K
AUDNZD 4.2K
EURGBP 2.9K
NZDUSD 3.4K
CADJPY 3.5K
EURCHF 1.7K
GBPCHF 48
CADCHF 1.7K
EURNZD -5.7K
NZDJPY 1.1K
NZDCHF 299
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 915.74 USD
Worst trade: -787 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 158.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 824.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 3
Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.13 × 98
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.15 × 166
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.34 × 220
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.53 × 2040
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.65 × 1246
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.86 × 336
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.44 × 372
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.50 × 8
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.57 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.83 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.88 × 43
Exness-Real8
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.25 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.33 × 3
29 more...
No reviews
2025.10.06 00:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 06:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 21:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 11:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 06:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.03 17:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 00:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 06:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.19 15:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.19 15:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.04 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.29 15:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.28 09:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.28 09:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.26 07:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.26 07:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.26 07:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.26 07:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 07:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
