- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
425
Profit Trades:
312 (73.41%)
Loss Trades:
113 (26.59%)
Best trade:
1 915.74 USD
Worst trade:
-786.79 USD
Gross Profit:
49 318.01 USD (160 194 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 613.18 USD (59 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 158.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 188.38 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.93%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
19.57
Long Trades:
329 (77.41%)
Short Trades:
96 (22.59%)
Profit Factor:
3.62
Expected Payoff:
84.01 USD
Average Profit:
158.07 USD
Average Loss:
-120.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 824.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 824.79 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.96%
Annual Forecast:
84.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 824.79 USD (4.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.88% (851.65 USD)
By Equity:
26.84% (20 786.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|42
|GBPJPY
|40
|EURAUD
|40
|GBPNZD
|34
|AUDJPY
|30
|AUDCAD
|27
|GBPCAD
|25
|USDCAD
|22
|AUDCHF
|21
|USDCHF
|21
|EURUSD
|21
|AUDNZD
|15
|EURGBP
|14
|NZDUSD
|13
|CADJPY
|12
|EURCHF
|12
|GBPCHF
|11
|CADCHF
|9
|EURNZD
|8
|NZDJPY
|6
|NZDCHF
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|2.8K
|GBPJPY
|3.7K
|EURAUD
|2.9K
|GBPNZD
|2.7K
|AUDJPY
|3K
|AUDCAD
|2.2K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|AUDCHF
|2.9K
|USDCHF
|2K
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|NZDUSD
|1.7K
|CADJPY
|883
|EURCHF
|1K
|GBPCHF
|934
|CADCHF
|1K
|EURNZD
|219
|NZDJPY
|225
|NZDCHF
|58
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|11K
|GBPJPY
|16K
|EURAUD
|13K
|GBPNZD
|13K
|AUDJPY
|7.9K
|AUDCAD
|6.4K
|GBPCAD
|6.3K
|USDCAD
|2.5K
|AUDCHF
|4.2K
|USDCHF
|3.5K
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|AUDNZD
|4.2K
|EURGBP
|2.9K
|NZDUSD
|3.4K
|CADJPY
|3.5K
|EURCHF
|1.7K
|GBPCHF
|48
|CADCHF
|1.7K
|EURNZD
|-5.7K
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|NZDCHF
|299
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 915.74 USD
Worst trade: -787 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 158.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 824.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.13 × 98
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.15 × 166
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.34 × 220
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.53 × 2040
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.65 × 1246
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.86 × 336
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.00 × 7
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.44 × 372
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.50 × 8
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.57 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.83 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.88 × 43
|
Exness-Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.25 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.33 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
311%
0
0
USD
USD
93K
USD
USD
25
100%
425
73%
100%
3.62
84.01
USD
USD
27%
1:500