The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Axi.SVG-US10-Live 0.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Demo 0.00 × 3 Fyntura-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.13 × 98 VantageInternational-Live 7 0.14 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.15 × 166 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.34 × 220 Pepperstone-Edge12 0.53 × 2040 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.65 × 1246 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.86 × 336 Coinexx-Demo 1.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live09 1.00 × 7 ATCBrokers-Live 1 1.44 × 372 GoMarkets-Real 10 1.50 × 8 Osprey-Live 1.50 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live08 1.57 × 51 ICMarketsSC-Live15 1.83 × 18 ICMarketsSC-Live20 1.88 × 43 Exness-Real8 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 2.25 × 8 VantageInternational-Live 10 2.33 × 3 29 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor