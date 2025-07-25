SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Bayu Setiaji
Bayu Setiaji

Bayu Setiaji

Bayu Setiaji
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
577
Profit Trades:
260 (45.06%)
Loss Trades:
317 (54.94%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-512.75 USD
Gross Profit:
38 658.34 USD (1 018 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 283.84 USD (842 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 376.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 023.05 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
86.18%
Max deposit load:
10.63%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
388 (67.24%)
Short Trades:
189 (32.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
5.85 USD
Average Profit:
148.69 USD
Average Loss:
-111.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-5 139.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 963.97 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-15.75%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 694.68 USD
Maximal:
7 536.28 USD (60.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.70% (3 863.42 USD)
By Equity:
8.83% (946.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 568
GBPJPY 4
CHFJPY 3
EURJPY 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.6K
GBPJPY -112
CHFJPY -65
EURJPY -44
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 187K
GBPJPY -5K
CHFJPY -3K
EURJPY -2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 376.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 139.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 7
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-USA.com
0.00 × 7
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
266 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 04:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 23:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 16:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 01:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 03:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 08:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 06:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.17 23:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.29 10:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 07:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bayu Setiaji
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
9.6K
USD
32
0%
577
45%
86%
1.09
5.85
USD
58%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.