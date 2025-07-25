The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GO4X-Live 0.00 × 1 NordGroupInv-Real5 0.00 × 1 TradeNation-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 LiqCon-Live2 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 WindsorBrokers-REAL 0.00 × 1 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 ADSS-Demo 0.00 × 5 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 SFM-Demo 0.00 × 7 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 1 NAS-Real 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 2 InstaForex-USA.com 0.00 × 7 PriceMarkets-Live 0.00 × 10 InvestTechFx-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 LQDMarketsUK-Live 2 0.00 × 1 266 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor