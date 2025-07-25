- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
577
Profit Trades:
260 (45.06%)
Loss Trades:
317 (54.94%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-512.75 USD
Gross Profit:
38 658.34 USD (1 018 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 283.84 USD (842 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 376.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 023.05 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
86.18%
Max deposit load:
10.63%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
388 (67.24%)
Short Trades:
189 (32.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
5.85 USD
Average Profit:
148.69 USD
Average Loss:
-111.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-5 139.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 963.97 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-15.75%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 694.68 USD
Maximal:
7 536.28 USD (60.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.70% (3 863.42 USD)
By Equity:
8.83% (946.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|568
|GBPJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|GBPJPY
|-112
|CHFJPY
|-65
|EURJPY
|-44
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|187K
|GBPJPY
|-5K
|CHFJPY
|-3K
|EURJPY
|-2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 376.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 139.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-USA.com
|0.00 × 7
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
9.6K
USD
USD
32
0%
577
45%
86%
1.09
5.85
USD
USD
58%
1:50