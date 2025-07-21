- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
54 (44.26%)
Loss Trades:
68 (55.74%)
Best trade:
181.76 USD
Worst trade:
-152.86 USD
Gross Profit:
5 266.35 USD (183 635 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 131.96 USD (150 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (795.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
795.77 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
55.20%
Max deposit load:
6.69%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
77 (63.11%)
Short Trades:
45 (36.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
9.30 USD
Average Profit:
97.53 USD
Average Loss:
-60.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-633.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-633.84 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-16.63%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
434.87 USD
Maximal:
1 205.31 USD (19.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.85% (1 205.31 USD)
By Equity:
3.19% (110.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|109
|EURJPY
|7
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|-1
|CADJPY
|-116
|NZDJPY
|104
|USDJPY
|-60
|AUDJPY
|-53
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|EURJPY
|-2.3K
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|AUDJPY
|-1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +181.76 USD
Worst trade: -153 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +795.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -633.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 16
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 9
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 12
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 4
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
25
0%
122
44%
55%
1.27
9.30
USD
USD
25%
1:50