Ronny Tandela

RonFries

Ronny Tandela
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
54 (44.26%)
Loss Trades:
68 (55.74%)
Best trade:
181.76 USD
Worst trade:
-152.86 USD
Gross Profit:
5 266.35 USD (183 635 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 131.96 USD (150 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (795.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
795.77 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
55.20%
Max deposit load:
6.69%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
77 (63.11%)
Short Trades:
45 (36.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
9.30 USD
Average Profit:
97.53 USD
Average Loss:
-60.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-633.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-633.84 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-16.63%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
434.87 USD
Maximal:
1 205.31 USD (19.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.85% (1 205.31 USD)
By Equity:
3.19% (110.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 109
EURJPY 7
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
EURJPY -1
CADJPY -116
NZDJPY 104
USDJPY -60
AUDJPY -53
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY -2.3K
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
AUDJPY -1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +181.76 USD
Worst trade: -153 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +795.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -633.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 16
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 9
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 12
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 4
267 more...
No reviews
2025.11.18 05:59
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 01:30
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.97% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 05:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 02:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 20:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 04:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 15:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 20:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 14:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
