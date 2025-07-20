SignalsSections
Wendhi Desma Satriya

WTrader Gold

Wendhi Desma Satriya
0 reviews
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -5%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
239
Profit Trades:
106 (44.35%)
Loss Trades:
133 (55.65%)
Best trade:
58.59 USD
Worst trade:
-47.87 USD
Gross Profit:
3 249.34 USD (299 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 036.14 USD (270 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (154.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.85 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
45.30%
Max deposit load:
3.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
145 (60.67%)
Short Trades:
94 (39.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
30.65 USD
Average Loss:
-22.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-193.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.04 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-2.73%
Annual Forecast:
-33.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
308.12 USD
Maximal:
315.84 USD (102.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.34% (297.08 USD)
By Equity:
2.84% (42.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 239
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 213
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 29K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +58.59 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +154.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -193.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.