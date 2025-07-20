- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
239
Profit Trades:
106 (44.35%)
Loss Trades:
133 (55.65%)
Best trade:
58.59 USD
Worst trade:
-47.87 USD
Gross Profit:
3 249.34 USD (299 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 036.14 USD (270 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (154.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.85 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
45.30%
Max deposit load:
3.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
145 (60.67%)
Short Trades:
94 (39.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
30.65 USD
Average Loss:
-22.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-193.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.04 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-2.73%
Annual Forecast:
-33.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
308.12 USD
Maximal:
315.84 USD (102.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.34% (297.08 USD)
By Equity:
2.84% (42.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|239
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|213
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +58.59 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +154.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -193.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
35
0%
239
44%
45%
1.07
0.89
USD
USD
36%
1:200