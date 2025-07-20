SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Manual Forex Trading
pavel shubin

Manual Forex Trading

pavel shubin
0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -28%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
103 (43.82%)
Loss Trades:
132 (56.17%)
Best trade:
2 702.89 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 536.87 RUB
Gross Profit:
36 327.68 RUB (27 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 721.63 RUB (31 979 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3 579.88 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 548.42 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
55.00%
Max deposit load:
114.45%
Latest trade:
22 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.43
Long Trades:
76 (32.34%)
Short Trades:
159 (67.66%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-22.95 RUB
Average Profit:
352.70 RUB
Average Loss:
-316.07 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-4 902.64 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 987.27 RUB (12)
Monthly growth:
-16.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 449.63 RUB
Maximal:
12 464.27 RUB (74.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.30% (12 464.27 RUB)
By Equity:
22.22% (1 967.19 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 179
EURUSDrfd 29
USDJPYrfd 10
USDRUBrfd 5
AUDUSDrfd 4
USDCADrfd 4
USDCHFrfd 2
AUDJPYrfd 1
EURNOKrfd 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd -41
EURUSDrfd -17
USDJPYrfd 3
USDRUBrfd -18
AUDUSDrfd 3
USDCADrfd 3
USDCHFrfd -14
AUDJPYrfd -2
EURNOKrfd -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 3.2K
EURUSDrfd -1.5K
USDJPYrfd 54
USDRUBrfd -2.3K
AUDUSDrfd 289
USDCADrfd 366
USDCHFrfd -219
AUDJPYrfd -271
EURNOKrfd -3.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 702.89 RUB
Worst trade: -1 537 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 579.88 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 902.64 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Completely manual trading. Without hedging transactions. Not scalping. I keep deals for a long time. I try to find the highs and lows. I do not guarantee profit.
No reviews
2025.12.08 14:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 11:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.88% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 19:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.99% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 19:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 09:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 16:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 11:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 17:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.15 19:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 09:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 08:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 07:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 17:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.22 13:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Manual Forex Trading
50 USD per month
-28%
0
0
USD
16K
RUB
20
0%
235
43%
55%
0.87
-22.95
RUB
43%
1:40
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.