Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
103 (43.82%)
Loss Trades:
132 (56.17%)
Best trade:
2 702.89 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 536.87 RUB
Gross Profit:
36 327.68 RUB (27 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 721.63 RUB (31 979 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3 579.88 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 548.42 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
55.00%
Max deposit load:
114.45%
Latest trade:
22 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.43
Long Trades:
76 (32.34%)
Short Trades:
159 (67.66%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-22.95 RUB
Average Profit:
352.70 RUB
Average Loss:
-316.07 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-4 902.64 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 987.27 RUB (12)
Monthly growth:
-16.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 449.63 RUB
Maximal:
12 464.27 RUB (74.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.30% (12 464.27 RUB)
By Equity:
22.22% (1 967.19 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDrfd
|179
|EURUSDrfd
|29
|USDJPYrfd
|10
|USDRUBrfd
|5
|AUDUSDrfd
|4
|USDCADrfd
|4
|USDCHFrfd
|2
|AUDJPYrfd
|1
|EURNOKrfd
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDrfd
|-41
|EURUSDrfd
|-17
|USDJPYrfd
|3
|USDRUBrfd
|-18
|AUDUSDrfd
|3
|USDCADrfd
|3
|USDCHFrfd
|-14
|AUDJPYrfd
|-2
|EURNOKrfd
|-5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDrfd
|3.2K
|EURUSDrfd
|-1.5K
|USDJPYrfd
|54
|USDRUBrfd
|-2.3K
|AUDUSDrfd
|289
|USDCADrfd
|366
|USDCHFrfd
|-219
|AUDJPYrfd
|-271
|EURNOKrfd
|-3.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Completely manual trading. Without hedging transactions. Not scalping. I keep deals for a long time. I try to find the highs and lows. I do not guarantee profit.
No reviews
