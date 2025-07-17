- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
31 (75.60%)
Loss Trades:
10 (24.39%)
Best trade:
1.11 USD
Worst trade:
-2.23 USD
Gross Profit:
8.76 USD (1 250 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.55 USD (1 186 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.64 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
0.66%
Max deposit load:
17.49%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
21 (51.22%)
Short Trades:
20 (48.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.28 USD
Average Loss:
-0.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.55 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.95 USD
Maximal:
5.55 USD (4.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.54% (5.55 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (2.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|15
|USDJPY
|13
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|-3
|EURUSD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|286
|USDJPY
|-366
|EURUSD
|-68
|AUDUSD
|234
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.11 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real18
|0.61 × 519
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.70 × 171
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.11 × 9
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|1.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.83 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|3.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.34 × 62
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.40 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|3.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|4.03 × 38
|
Exness-Real16
|4.91 × 33
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|5.00 × 1
