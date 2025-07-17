SignalsSections
Van Thu Bui

Ben Vung 2

Van Thu Bui
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
Exness-Real18
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
31 (75.60%)
Loss Trades:
10 (24.39%)
Best trade:
1.11 USD
Worst trade:
-2.23 USD
Gross Profit:
8.76 USD (1 250 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.55 USD (1 186 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.64 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
0.66%
Max deposit load:
17.49%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
21 (51.22%)
Short Trades:
20 (48.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.28 USD
Average Loss:
-0.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.55 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.95 USD
Maximal:
5.55 USD (4.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.54% (5.55 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (2.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 15
USDJPY 13
EURUSD 7
AUDUSD 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY -3
EURUSD -1
AUDUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 286
USDJPY -366
EURUSD -68
AUDUSD 234
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.11 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real18
0.61 × 519
Tickmill-Live10
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.70 × 171
ICTrading-Live29
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
1.11 × 9
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
1.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live09
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.83 × 6
FxPro.com-Real07
3.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
3.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.34 × 62
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.40 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge12
3.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
4.00 × 2
Exness-Real
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
4.03 × 38
Exness-Real16
4.91 × 33
VantageInternational-Live 11
5.00 × 1
2 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 10:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 15:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 15:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 20:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 16:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 12:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 07:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 19:01
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 00:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
