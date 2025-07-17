- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
176 (92.63%)
Loss Trades:
14 (7.37%)
Best trade:
26.95 USD
Worst trade:
-141.82 USD
Gross Profit:
748.62 USD (33 377 pips)
Gross Loss:
-587.58 USD (22 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (333.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
333.77 USD (54)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
2.20%
Max deposit load:
54.28%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
122 (64.21%)
Short Trades:
68 (35.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
4.25 USD
Average Loss:
-41.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-322.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-322.72 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
49.41%
Annual Forecast:
599.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
244.55 USD
Maximal:
322.72 USD (116.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.77% (322.72 USD)
By Equity:
27.61% (38.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|187
|GER40
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|156
|GER40
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|GER40
|491
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.95 USD
Worst trade: -142 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 54
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +333.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -322.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.84 × 8686
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2211
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 3441
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real4
|8.12 × 17
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|8.29 × 7
AI LOW RSIK KING
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
127%
0
0
USD
USD
199
USD
USD
36
100%
190
92%
2%
1.27
0.85
USD
USD
45%
1:200