Mei Xie

AI LOW RISK

Mei Xie
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2025 127%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
176 (92.63%)
Loss Trades:
14 (7.37%)
Best trade:
26.95 USD
Worst trade:
-141.82 USD
Gross Profit:
748.62 USD (33 377 pips)
Gross Loss:
-587.58 USD (22 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (333.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
333.77 USD (54)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
2.20%
Max deposit load:
54.28%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
122 (64.21%)
Short Trades:
68 (35.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
4.25 USD
Average Loss:
-41.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-322.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-322.72 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
49.41%
Annual Forecast:
599.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
244.55 USD
Maximal:
322.72 USD (116.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.77% (322.72 USD)
By Equity:
27.61% (38.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
GER40 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 156
GER40 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
GER40 491
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.95 USD
Worst trade: -142 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 54
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +333.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -322.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.84 × 8686
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3441
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real4
8.12 × 17
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
8.29 × 7
11 more...
AI LOW RSIK KING
No reviews
2026.01.02 04:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 03:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 03:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.26 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 09:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 01:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.16% of days out of 139 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 00:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 00:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 00:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.27 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 10:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI LOW RISK
60 USD per month
127%
0
0
USD
199
USD
36
100%
190
92%
2%
1.27
0.85
USD
45%
1:200
