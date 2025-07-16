SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AlfaRUB
Alexey Rudich

AlfaRUB

Alexey Rudich
0 reviews
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -70%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
851
Profit Trades:
496 (58.28%)
Loss Trades:
355 (41.72%)
Best trade:
6 194.37 RUB
Worst trade:
-12 474.28 RUB
Gross Profit:
133 907.26 RUB (118 331 pips)
Gross Loss:
-206 856.65 RUB (181 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (5 182.74 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 660.40 RUB (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
83.76%
Max deposit load:
122.94%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.82
Long Trades:
465 (54.64%)
Short Trades:
386 (45.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.65
Expected Payoff:
-85.72 RUB
Average Profit:
269.97 RUB
Average Loss:
-582.69 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-2 939.51 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46 169.28 RUB (8)
Monthly growth:
-56.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72 949.39 RUB
Maximal:
89 289.02 RUB (366.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.90% (89 289.02 RUB)
By Equity:
43.06% (44 714.59 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#LCO 359
EURCADrfd 112
EURUSDrfd 98
XAUUSDrfd 60
USDCADrfd 40
XAGUSDrfd 35
USDCHFrfd 34
#SBER 26
#GAZP 15
#MGNT 13
AUDUSDrfd 8
USDRUBrfd 8
EURAUDrfd 6
#ROSN 5
#LKOH 5
#AFKS 4
#RTKM 4
#AFLT 3
#RUAL 3
EURGBPrfd 2
#TSLA 2
#TATN 2
#VKCO 2
CHFJPYrfd 1
EURCHFrfd 1
#NVTK 1
#MTLR 1
NZDUSDrfd 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#LCO -1.1K
EURCADrfd 75
EURUSDrfd 73
XAUUSDrfd 5
USDCADrfd 20
XAGUSDrfd -250
USDCHFrfd -19
#SBER 10
#GAZP 1
#MGNT -1
AUDUSDrfd -4
USDRUBrfd -21
EURAUDrfd -26
#ROSN -6
#LKOH -12
#AFKS 0
#RTKM 0
#AFLT -1
#RUAL 0
EURGBPrfd -1
#TSLA 2
#TATN 0
#VKCO -2
CHFJPYrfd 0
EURCHFrfd 0
#NVTK 0
#MTLR -1
NZDUSDrfd 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#LCO -2.5K
EURCADrfd 696
EURUSDrfd 1.8K
XAUUSDrfd 458
USDCADrfd 501
XAGUSDrfd -50K
USDCHFrfd -388
#SBER -45
#GAZP 498
#MGNT -1K
AUDUSDrfd -144
USDRUBrfd -8.3K
EURAUDrfd -973
#ROSN -152
#LKOH -563
#AFKS 89
#RTKM -62
#AFLT -81
#RUAL -635
EURGBPrfd -30
#TSLA 188
#TATN 106
#VKCO -862
CHFJPYrfd 21
EURCHFrfd -21
#NVTK -1.8K
#MTLR -82
NZDUSDrfd 153
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 194.37 RUB
Worst trade: -12 474 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 182.74 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 939.51 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 17:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 16:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 13:25
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 17:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 16:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 23:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.29 16:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 18:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 16:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 08:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.17 04:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 21:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.16 21:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 21:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlfaRUB
30 USD per month
-70%
0
0
USD
22K
RUB
22
0%
851
58%
84%
0.64
-85.72
RUB
80%
1:40
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.