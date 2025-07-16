- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
54 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
9 (14.29%)
Best trade:
17.42 USD
Worst trade:
-8.23 USD
Gross Profit:
126.41 USD (11 601 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.75 USD (3 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (41.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.09 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
19.70%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.58
Long Trades:
49 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
14 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
3.75
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
2.34 USD
Average Loss:
-3.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.14%
Annual Forecast:
256.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.25 USD
Maximal:
10.80 USD (9.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.14% (9.56 USD)
By Equity:
8.36% (6.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|93
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.66 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.66 × 1912
|
CLMarkets02-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.64 × 1154
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|2.65 × 3344
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.97 × 450
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|3.22 × 128
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.63 × 19
No reviews
