P Ter Almeida Granados

Lets Harvest The USA500 S

P Ter Almeida Granados
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
35 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
22.22 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
239.00 USD (181 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (239.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
239.00 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.93
Trading activity:
47.39%
Max deposit load:
2.46%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
35 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
6.83 USD
Average Profit:
6.83 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
3.01%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
16.43% (102.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USA500.S 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USA500.S 239
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USA500.S 182K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.22 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +239.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hi guys! Come and let's trade the USA500.S in Metatrader 4 at ZERO lost trades, relaxed. No need for VPS, just set an old laptop/PC, keep it connected to the charger and change the Windows/MacOS suspension config to Never. Simple. Let's go!
No reviews
2026.01.05 19:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.02 22:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 20:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 22:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 05:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.25 21:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 20:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 19:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.20 01:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
