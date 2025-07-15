SignalsSections
Tjoa Ing Hwa

EverydayIsHoliday

Tjoa Ing Hwa
0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -66%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
74 (35.57%)
Loss Trades:
134 (64.42%)
Best trade:
1 672.19 USD
Worst trade:
-699.71 USD
Gross Profit:
22 332.62 USD (182 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 545.62 USD (248 943 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (4 664.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 664.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
46.98%
Max deposit load:
22.02%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
123 (59.13%)
Short Trades:
85 (40.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-20.25 USD
Average Profit:
301.79 USD
Average Loss:
-198.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-5 752.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 752.36 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-78.34%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 213.00 USD
Maximal:
8 894.93 USD (115.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.52% (8 894.93 USD)
By Equity:
17.62% (907.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 153
GBPUSD 55
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4K
GBPUSD -261
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -64K
GBPUSD -1.8K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 672.19 USD
Worst trade: -700 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 664.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 752.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
269 more...
No reviews
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 17:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 14:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 04:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 04:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.63% of days out of 159 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 17:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 02:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 07:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.75% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 12:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.06 09:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 15:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.27 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 18:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 05:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
