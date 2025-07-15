- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
74 (35.57%)
Loss Trades:
134 (64.42%)
Best trade:
1 672.19 USD
Worst trade:
-699.71 USD
Gross Profit:
22 332.62 USD (182 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 545.62 USD (248 943 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (4 664.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 664.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
46.98%
Max deposit load:
22.02%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
123 (59.13%)
Short Trades:
85 (40.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-20.25 USD
Average Profit:
301.79 USD
Average Loss:
-198.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-5 752.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 752.36 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-78.34%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 213.00 USD
Maximal:
8 894.93 USD (115.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.52% (8 894.93 USD)
By Equity:
17.62% (907.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|153
|GBPUSD
|55
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-4K
|GBPUSD
|-261
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-64K
|GBPUSD
|-1.8K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 672.19 USD
Worst trade: -700 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 664.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 752.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-66%
0
0
USD
USD
20
USD
USD
27
23%
208
35%
47%
0.84
-20.25
USD
USD
81%
1:50