Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Cazador de Pips
Juan Diego Parraga

Cazador de Pips

Juan Diego Parraga
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 61%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
289
Profit Trades:
249 (86.15%)
Loss Trades:
40 (13.84%)
Best trade:
49.26 USD
Worst trade:
-23.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 328.82 USD (133 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-553.98 USD (55 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (376.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
376.60 USD (78)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
4.16%
Max deposit load:
4.81%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
190 (65.74%)
Short Trades:
99 (34.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.40
Expected Payoff:
2.68 USD
Average Profit:
5.34 USD
Average Loss:
-13.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-158.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-158.85 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
12.92%
Annual Forecast:
156.71%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.09 USD
Maximal:
260.29 USD (12.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.57% (260.29 USD)
By Equity:
3.72% (56.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 289
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 775
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 78K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.26 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 78
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +376.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -158.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-4
2.40 × 1290
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.63 × 1898
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
3.22 × 211
RoboForex-Pro-6
3.32 × 867
RoboForex-Pro-3
5.70 × 70
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
5.91 × 420
Axi-US03-Live
10.24 × 793
No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 223 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 03:47
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 19:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 02:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 10:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.27 17:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 15:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 02:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
