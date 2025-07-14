- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
366
Profit Trades:
123 (33.60%)
Loss Trades:
243 (66.39%)
Best trade:
50.03 USD
Worst trade:
-50.75 USD
Gross Profit:
1 047.82 USD (2 424 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 143.06 USD (2 344 016 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (108.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.90 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
97.24%
Max deposit load:
2.32%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
214 (58.47%)
Short Trades:
152 (41.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
8.52 USD
Average Loss:
-4.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-114.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.79 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-2.64%
Annual Forecast:
-32.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.59 USD
Maximal:
256.15 USD (22.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.74% (256.15 USD)
By Equity:
2.26% (24.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|145
|US30
|68
|USTEC
|39
|USDCAD
|14
|NZDUSD
|14
|AUDUSD
|13
|GBPUSD
|12
|XAUUSD
|12
|BRENT
|12
|USDCHF
|9
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|GBPCHF
|4
|EURCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-33
|US30
|-19
|USTEC
|13
|USDCAD
|-13
|NZDUSD
|-19
|AUDUSD
|-23
|GBPUSD
|-7
|XAUUSD
|0
|BRENT
|1
|USDCHF
|-12
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|-8
|GBPCHF
|0
|EURCHF
|-3
|EURAUD
|0
|GBPJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|14
|GBPAUD
|-2
|EURCAD
|-4
|AUDNZD
|7
|GBPCAD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-165
|US30
|-84K
|USTEC
|171K
|USDCAD
|-1.8K
|NZDUSD
|-1.8K
|AUDUSD
|-2.3K
|GBPUSD
|-688
|XAUUSD
|571
|BRENT
|-5
|USDCHF
|-1K
|USDJPY
|544
|EURGBP
|-586
|GBPCHF
|-9
|EURCHF
|-274
|EURAUD
|34
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|2.2K
|GBPAUD
|-371
|EURCAD
|-576
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|GBPCAD
|293
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.03 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.27 × 11
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.42 × 91
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.64 × 11
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 418
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.88 × 1344
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.97 × 558
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.18 × 360
As operações são feitas na modalidade swing trade.
Os ativos são estes:
EURUSD, US30, USTEC, BRENT e XAUSD
As operações por ser na modalidade de Swing Trade podem durar de 7 a 14 dias ou mais.
