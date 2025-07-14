SignalsSections
William Rafael Santos Reis

Day Trade and Swing Trade

William Rafael Santos Reis
0 reviews
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2024 -10%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
366
Profit Trades:
123 (33.60%)
Loss Trades:
243 (66.39%)
Best trade:
50.03 USD
Worst trade:
-50.75 USD
Gross Profit:
1 047.82 USD (2 424 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 143.06 USD (2 344 016 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (108.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.90 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
97.24%
Max deposit load:
2.32%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
214 (58.47%)
Short Trades:
152 (41.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
8.52 USD
Average Loss:
-4.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-114.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.79 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-2.64%
Annual Forecast:
-32.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.59 USD
Maximal:
256.15 USD (22.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.74% (256.15 USD)
By Equity:
2.26% (24.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 145
US30 68
USTEC 39
USDCAD 14
NZDUSD 14
AUDUSD 13
GBPUSD 12
XAUUSD 12
BRENT 12
USDCHF 9
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 4
GBPCHF 4
EURCHF 3
EURAUD 3
GBPJPY 2
EURJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
EURCAD 2
AUDNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -33
US30 -19
USTEC 13
USDCAD -13
NZDUSD -19
AUDUSD -23
GBPUSD -7
XAUUSD 0
BRENT 1
USDCHF -12
USDJPY 4
EURGBP -8
GBPCHF 0
EURCHF -3
EURAUD 0
GBPJPY 8
EURJPY 14
GBPAUD -2
EURCAD -4
AUDNZD 7
GBPCAD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -165
US30 -84K
USTEC 171K
USDCAD -1.8K
NZDUSD -1.8K
AUDUSD -2.3K
GBPUSD -688
XAUUSD 571
BRENT -5
USDCHF -1K
USDJPY 544
EURGBP -586
GBPCHF -9
EURCHF -274
EURAUD 34
GBPJPY 1.2K
EURJPY 2.2K
GBPAUD -371
EURCAD -576
AUDNZD 1.2K
GBPCAD 293
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.03 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.27 × 11
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.42 × 91
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.64 × 11
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
TickmillUK-Live03
0.88 × 1344
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.97 × 558
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.18 × 360
89 more...
As operações são feitas na modalidade swing trade.


Os  ativos são estes:  


EURUSD, US30, USTEC, BRENT e XAUSD  
As operações por ser na modalidade de Swing Trade podem durar de 7 a 14 dias ou mais.


No reviews
2025.08.07 10:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 13:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 13:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.14 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 194 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 13:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.14 13:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 13:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
