Andreas Andri

Risewolves KVB

Andreas Andri
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
KVBFuturesIndonesia-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
599
Profit Trades:
455 (75.95%)
Loss Trades:
144 (24.04%)
Best trade:
196.00 USD
Worst trade:
-722.50 USD
Gross Profit:
14 216.69 USD (81 660 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 975.04 USD (81 104 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (1 337.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 466.54 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
17.40%
Max deposit load:
2.52%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
104
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.11
Long Trades:
388 (64.77%)
Short Trades:
211 (35.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
31.25 USD
Average Loss:
-97.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-792.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 004.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.60%
Annual Forecast:
19.44%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
559.33 USD
Maximal:
2 123.70 USD (18.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.17% (2 123.10 USD)
By Equity:
6.41% (664.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 526
GBPUSDu 59
EURUSDu 14
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDu 746
GBPUSDu -356
EURUSDu -149
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDu 5.5K
GBPUSDu -3.5K
EURUSDu -1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +196.00 USD
Worst trade: -723 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 337.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -792.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KVBFuturesIndonesia-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 20:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 276 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 02:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.37% of days out of 270 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 14:23
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 243 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 08:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 21:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 20:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Risewolves KVB
50 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
41
98%
599
75%
17%
1.01
0.40
USD
18%
1:500
