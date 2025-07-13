- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
282
Profit Trades:
120 (42.55%)
Loss Trades:
162 (57.45%)
Best trade:
199.20 USD
Worst trade:
-205.10 USD
Gross Profit:
18 387.02 USD (470 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 951.51 USD (368 158 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 271.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 271.22 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
67.89%
Max deposit load:
11.94%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
197 (69.86%)
Short Trades:
85 (30.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
12.18 USD
Average Profit:
153.23 USD
Average Loss:
-92.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-2 027.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 027.42 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-19.53%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
99.73 USD
Maximal:
3 336.98 USD (30.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.45% (3 336.98 USD)
By Equity:
6.19% (329.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|270
|GBPJPY
|6
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|GBPJPY
|-100
|USDJPY
|-23
|AUDJPY
|-32
|CADJPY
|-36
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|106K
|GBPJPY
|-827
|USDJPY
|-302
|AUDJPY
|-899
|CADJPY
|-730
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +199.20 USD
Worst trade: -205 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 271.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 027.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 6
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
68%
0
0
USD
USD
3.8K
USD
USD
30
0%
282
42%
68%
1.22
12.18
USD
USD
48%
1:50