Trades:
95
Profit Trades:
30 (31.57%)
Loss Trades:
65 (68.42%)
Best trade:
65.36 USD
Worst trade:
-11.00 USD
Gross Profit:
329.49 USD (56 054 pips)
Gross Loss:
-236.00 USD (53 734 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (107.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.54 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
10.38%
Max deposit load:
198.82%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
71 (74.74%)
Short Trades:
24 (25.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
10.98 USD
Average Loss:
-3.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-40.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.02 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
514.79%
Annual Forecast:
6 246.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
95.74 USD (52.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.80% (73.85 USD)
By Equity:
69.80% (3.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|EURUSD
|12
|USTEC
|10
|GBPUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|US30
|2
|US500
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NVDA
|1
|TSLA
|1
|US2000
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|CADCHF
|1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|84
|EURUSD
|-17
|USTEC
|25
|GBPUSD
|15
|AUDUSD
|-17
|USDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|67
|GBPJPY
|-10
|BTCUSD
|-1
|US30
|-14
|US500
|-1
|EURJPY
|-8
|USDCHF
|-8
|NVDA
|1
|TSLA
|2
|US2000
|-5
|CADJPY
|-4
|NZDJPY
|-6
|AUDJPY
|-6
|NZDCHF
|-3
|GBPAUD
|0
|AUDCAD
|-11
|EURGBP
|-2
|CADCHF
|12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|EURUSD
|-285
|USTEC
|32K
|GBPUSD
|569
|AUDUSD
|-225
|USDJPY
|18
|USDCAD
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|-450
|BTCUSD
|-7.3K
|US30
|-27K
|US500
|-91
|EURJPY
|-462
|USDCHF
|-84
|NVDA
|16
|TSLA
|178
|US2000
|-319
|CADJPY
|-180
|NZDJPY
|-207
|AUDJPY
|-281
|NZDCHF
|-81
|GBPAUD
|29
|AUDCAD
|-158
|EURGBP
|-24
|CADCHF
|231
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +65.36 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
|0.11 × 19
RannForex-Server
|0.18 × 11
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
itexsys-Platform
|0.33 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 93
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
VTMarkets-Live
|0.58 × 259
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.65 × 57
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.71 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 566
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.87 × 103
DooTechnology-Live
|0.90 × 285
Darwinex-Live
|0.96 × 329
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.08 × 184
