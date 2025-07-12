SignalsSections
Nova Andika

VnJuTfdSb

Nova Andika
0 reviews
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 59 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
95
Profit Trades:
30 (31.57%)
Loss Trades:
65 (68.42%)
Best trade:
65.36 USD
Worst trade:
-11.00 USD
Gross Profit:
329.49 USD (56 054 pips)
Gross Loss:
-236.00 USD (53 734 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (107.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.54 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
10.38%
Max deposit load:
198.82%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
71 (74.74%)
Short Trades:
24 (25.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
10.98 USD
Average Loss:
-3.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-40.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.02 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
514.79%
Annual Forecast:
6 246.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
95.74 USD (52.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.80% (73.85 USD)
By Equity:
69.80% (3.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
EURUSD 12
USTEC 10
GBPUSD 9
AUDUSD 8
USDJPY 7
USDCAD 4
GBPJPY 3
BTCUSD 2
US30 2
US500 2
EURJPY 2
USDCHF 2
NVDA 1
TSLA 1
US2000 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
AUDCAD 1
EURGBP 1
CADCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 84
EURUSD -17
USTEC 25
GBPUSD 15
AUDUSD -17
USDJPY 1
USDCAD 67
GBPJPY -10
BTCUSD -1
US30 -14
US500 -1
EURJPY -8
USDCHF -8
NVDA 1
TSLA 2
US2000 -5
CADJPY -4
NZDJPY -6
AUDJPY -6
NZDCHF -3
GBPAUD 0
AUDCAD -11
EURGBP -2
CADCHF 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.4K
EURUSD -285
USTEC 32K
GBPUSD 569
AUDUSD -225
USDJPY 18
USDCAD 1.7K
GBPJPY -450
BTCUSD -7.3K
US30 -27K
US500 -91
EURJPY -462
USDCHF -84
NVDA 16
TSLA 178
US2000 -319
CADJPY -180
NZDJPY -207
AUDJPY -281
NZDCHF -81
GBPAUD 29
AUDCAD -158
EURGBP -24
CADCHF 231
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.36 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.11 × 19
RannForex-Server
0.18 × 11
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
itexsys-Platform
0.33 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 93
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VTMarkets-Live
0.58 × 259
Exness-MT5Real7
0.65 × 57
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.71 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 566
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.87 × 103
DooTechnology-Live
0.90 × 285
Darwinex-Live
0.96 × 329
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 184
93 more...
No reviews
2026.01.08 17:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.08 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.08 15:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 13:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 12:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 22:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 05:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 02:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 01:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 00:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.20 04:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.20 04:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.20 04:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
VnJuTfdSb
59 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
44
USD
29
0%
95
31%
10%
1.39
0.98
USD
99%
1:500
