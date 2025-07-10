- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
226 (92.24%)
Loss Trades:
19 (7.76%)
Best trade:
55 089.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-73 360.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
707 677.00 JPY (156 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-193 724.00 JPY (29 270 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (172 086.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203 931.00 JPY (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
63.41%
Max deposit load:
32.47%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.01
Long Trades:
238 (97.14%)
Short Trades:
7 (2.86%)
Profit Factor:
3.65
Expected Payoff:
2 097.77 JPY
Average Profit:
3 131.31 JPY
Average Loss:
-10 196.00 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-39 800.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73 360.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
5.02%
Annual Forecast:
60.91%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 JPY
Maximal:
73 360.00 JPY (5.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.98% (73 360.00 JPY)
By Equity:
31.39% (760 465.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ps01
|245
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ps01
|4.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ps01
|128K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
