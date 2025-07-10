SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Focus on XAU
Zhong Zhi Jiang

Focus on XAU

Zhong Zhi Jiang
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
PhillipSecuritiesJP-PROD
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
226 (92.24%)
Loss Trades:
19 (7.76%)
Best trade:
55 089.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-73 360.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
707 677.00 JPY (156 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-193 724.00 JPY (29 270 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (172 086.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203 931.00 JPY (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
63.41%
Max deposit load:
32.47%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.01
Long Trades:
238 (97.14%)
Short Trades:
7 (2.86%)
Profit Factor:
3.65
Expected Payoff:
2 097.77 JPY
Average Profit:
3 131.31 JPY
Average Loss:
-10 196.00 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-39 800.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73 360.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
5.02%
Annual Forecast:
60.91%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 JPY
Maximal:
73 360.00 JPY (5.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.98% (73 360.00 JPY)
By Equity:
31.39% (760 465.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ps01 245
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ps01 4.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ps01 128K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55 089.00 JPY
Worst trade: -73 360 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +172 086.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -39 800.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PhillipSecuritiesJP-PROD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Only focus on gold trading
No reviews
2025.12.02 02:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 19:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 00:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 18:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.18 00:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 09:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.18 10:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 06:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.15 06:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.10 17:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 17:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 17:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 17:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 17:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
