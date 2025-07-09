SignalsSections
Dany Wardiyanto

Four Horsemen

Dany Wardiyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 507
Profit Trades:
1 141 (75.71%)
Loss Trades:
366 (24.29%)
Best trade:
29.82 USD
Worst trade:
-61.57 USD
Gross Profit:
3 734.60 USD (184 668 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 595.13 USD (181 195 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (72.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
176.61 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
95.44%
Max deposit load:
6.02%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
795 (52.75%)
Short Trades:
712 (47.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.09 USD
Average Profit:
3.27 USD
Average Loss:
-9.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-151.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.81 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
0.91%
Annual Forecast:
11.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.80 USD
Maximal:
642.90 USD (11.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.40% (642.90 USD)
By Equity:
11.75% (644.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 730
EURUSD 322
USDCHF 301
USDJPY 154
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 371
EURUSD -25
USDCHF -122
USDJPY -85
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 7.7K
EURUSD -717
USDCHF 805
USDJPY -4.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.82 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

- Locking
- 1 Account 4 pair : EU, GU, UJ & UCHF
- Use Trend Filter

No reviews
