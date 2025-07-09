- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 507
Profit Trades:
1 141 (75.71%)
Loss Trades:
366 (24.29%)
Best trade:
29.82 USD
Worst trade:
-61.57 USD
Gross Profit:
3 734.60 USD (184 668 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 595.13 USD (181 195 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (72.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
176.61 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
95.44%
Max deposit load:
6.02%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
795 (52.75%)
Short Trades:
712 (47.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.09 USD
Average Profit:
3.27 USD
Average Loss:
-9.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-151.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.81 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
0.91%
Annual Forecast:
11.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.80 USD
Maximal:
642.90 USD (11.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.40% (642.90 USD)
By Equity:
11.75% (644.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|730
|EURUSD
|322
|USDCHF
|301
|USDJPY
|154
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|371
|EURUSD
|-25
|USDCHF
|-122
|USDJPY
|-85
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|7.7K
|EURUSD
|-717
|USDCHF
|805
|USDJPY
|-4.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.82 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.70 × 23
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
FBS-Real-2
|3.50 × 409
- Locking
- 1 Account 4 pair : EU, GU, UJ & UCHF
- Use Trend Filter
- 1 Account 4 pair : EU, GU, UJ & UCHF
- Use Trend Filter
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
28
100%
1 507
75%
95%
1.03
0.09
USD
USD
12%
1:500