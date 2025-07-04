SignalsSections
Miracle Obinna Okafor

Mtradingpro

Miracle Obinna Okafor
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 85%
RSGFinance-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
739
Profit Trades:
590 (79.83%)
Loss Trades:
149 (20.16%)
Best trade:
1 557.76 USD
Worst trade:
-2 610.16 USD
Gross Profit:
32 725.27 USD (1 050 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 582.09 USD (466 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (1 140.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 058.74 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
90.12%
Max deposit load:
28.85%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.21
Long Trades:
739 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
20.49 USD
Average Profit:
55.47 USD
Average Loss:
-118.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 618.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 367.35 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
10.13%
Annual Forecast:
122.86%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 866.73 USD (17.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.00% (6 866.73 USD)
By Equity:
57.73% (14 531.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDex 723
EURJPYex 10
BTCUSDex 5
AUDCADex 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDex 15K
EURJPYex 89
BTCUSDex 69
AUDCADex 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDex 220K
EURJPYex 5.4K
BTCUSDex 440K
AUDCADex -12
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 557.76 USD
Worst trade: -2 610 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 140.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 618.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSGFinance-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

We trade with proven algorithms, delivering no risk trading opportunities to our clients
No reviews
2025.11.10 21:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 03:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 16:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 18:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 12:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 10:50
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 14:26
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 01:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 00:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 23:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.04 08:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.04 08:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.03 09:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.03 09:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mtradingpro
30 USD per month
85%
0
0
USD
31K
USD
34
96%
739
79%
90%
1.86
20.49
USD
58%
1:100
