SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Sure Pips10
Md Hasanuzzaman Khan

Sure Pips10

Md Hasanuzzaman Khan
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 87 USD per month
growth since 2025 174%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
588
Profit Trades:
444 (75.51%)
Loss Trades:
144 (24.49%)
Best trade:
136.43 USD
Worst trade:
-255.56 USD
Gross Profit:
3 574.00 USD (2 126 979 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 875.48 USD (1 146 140 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (872.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
872.96 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
75.71%
Max deposit load:
27.09%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.74
Long Trades:
350 (59.52%)
Short Trades:
238 (40.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
2.89 USD
Average Profit:
8.05 USD
Average Loss:
-13.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-51.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-453.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
25.08%
Annual Forecast:
304.32%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.56 USD
Maximal:
453.97 USD (18.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.88% (453.82 USD)
By Equity:
43.93% (878.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 257
BTCUSD 91
USDJPY 45
EURUSD 37
EURAUD 31
GBPJPY 28
GBPUSD 21
GBPAUD 18
NAS100 17
AUDUSD 11
USDCHF 5
XAGUSD 5
EURJPY 4
USDCAD 3
EURNZD 3
CHFJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
EURCHF 2
Tesla 1
XAUEUR 1
EURCAD 1
UnitedHealth 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
BTCUSD 1
USDJPY -44
EURUSD -1
EURAUD 32
GBPJPY 13
GBPUSD 24
GBPAUD 9
NAS100 98
AUDUSD -40
USDCHF 20
XAGUSD 124
EURJPY 5
USDCAD 6
EURNZD -24
CHFJPY 2
NZDUSD -5
NZDJPY -3
EURCHF -8
Tesla 1
XAUEUR 6
EURCAD 0
UnitedHealth 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 162K
BTCUSD -304K
USDJPY -2K
EURUSD 946
EURAUD 1.2K
GBPJPY 423
GBPUSD 808
GBPAUD -1.6K
NAS100 1.1M
AUDUSD -663
USDCHF 700
XAGUSD 2K
EURJPY 264
USDCAD 874
EURNZD -1.1K
CHFJPY 310
NZDUSD -153
NZDJPY -149
EURCHF -541
Tesla 1.5K
XAUEUR 640
EURCAD 6
UnitedHealth 450
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +136.43 USD
Worst trade: -256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +872.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.86 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.44 × 117
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.60 × 10
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.77 × 627
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.88 × 19228
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 861
XM.COM-MT5
4.35 × 348
Darwinex-Live
4.57 × 558
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.94 × 68
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.28 × 2281
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.40 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.67 × 12
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
OxSecurities-Live
6.47 × 15
60 more...
No reviews
2025.11.07 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 21:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 23:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 14:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 10:07
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 09:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 14:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 07:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 04:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 02:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 00:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 06:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.01 02:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 05:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
