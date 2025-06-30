The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TDMarkets-Primary 0.00 × 1 JunoMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 DerivSVG-Server 0.00 × 1 FXNXGlobal-Trade 0.00 × 1 Bybit-Live 0.00 × 2 PUPrime-Live 0.86 × 7 Exness-MT5Real8 0.92 × 12 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.44 × 117 GOMarketsMU-Live 2.60 × 10 FPMarketsSC-Live 2.77 × 627 FPMarketsLLC-Live 2.96 × 28 AUSCommercial-Live 3.00 × 7 FPMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 3.88 × 19228 RoboForex-ECN 3.88 × 861 XM.COM-MT5 4.35 × 348 Darwinex-Live 4.57 × 558 GOMarketsIntl-Live 4.94 × 68 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 5.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 5.28 × 2281 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 5.40 × 10 VantageInternational-Live 4 5.67 × 12 XMGlobal-MT5 2 6.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 6.26 × 167 OxSecurities-Live 6.47 × 15 60 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor