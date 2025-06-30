- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
588
Profit Trades:
444 (75.51%)
Loss Trades:
144 (24.49%)
Best trade:
136.43 USD
Worst trade:
-255.56 USD
Gross Profit:
3 574.00 USD (2 126 979 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 875.48 USD (1 146 140 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (872.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
872.96 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
75.71%
Max deposit load:
27.09%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.74
Long Trades:
350 (59.52%)
Short Trades:
238 (40.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
2.89 USD
Average Profit:
8.05 USD
Average Loss:
-13.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-51.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-453.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
25.08%
Annual Forecast:
304.32%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.56 USD
Maximal:
453.97 USD (18.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.88% (453.82 USD)
By Equity:
43.93% (878.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|257
|BTCUSD
|91
|USDJPY
|45
|EURUSD
|37
|EURAUD
|31
|GBPJPY
|28
|GBPUSD
|21
|GBPAUD
|18
|NAS100
|17
|AUDUSD
|11
|USDCHF
|5
|XAGUSD
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|EURNZD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|Tesla
|1
|XAUEUR
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|UnitedHealth
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|BTCUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|-44
|EURUSD
|-1
|EURAUD
|32
|GBPJPY
|13
|GBPUSD
|24
|GBPAUD
|9
|NAS100
|98
|AUDUSD
|-40
|USDCHF
|20
|XAGUSD
|124
|EURJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|6
|EURNZD
|-24
|CHFJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|-5
|NZDJPY
|-3
|EURCHF
|-8
|Tesla
|1
|XAUEUR
|6
|EURCAD
|0
|UnitedHealth
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|162K
|BTCUSD
|-304K
|USDJPY
|-2K
|EURUSD
|946
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|423
|GBPUSD
|808
|GBPAUD
|-1.6K
|NAS100
|1.1M
|AUDUSD
|-663
|USDCHF
|700
|XAGUSD
|2K
|EURJPY
|264
|USDCAD
|874
|EURNZD
|-1.1K
|CHFJPY
|310
|NZDUSD
|-153
|NZDJPY
|-149
|EURCHF
|-541
|Tesla
|1.5K
|XAUEUR
|640
|EURCAD
|6
|UnitedHealth
|450
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +136.43 USD
Worst trade: -256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +872.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.86 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.44 × 117
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.60 × 10
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.77 × 627
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.88 × 19228
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 861
|
XM.COM-MT5
|4.35 × 348
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.57 × 558
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.94 × 68
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.28 × 2281
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.67 × 12
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.47 × 15
💫🍬🍬We Provide 🍬🍬💫
💹Expert Trader
💹Very Low SL
💹Auto Copy Trading
💹90% Accuracy of Trading
💹Real Passive income
💹Custom Fixed lot use
💹+10 Years of Experience
Telegram __ Admin & Owner:
Channel Link : https://t.me/+whhVBGiw8qo3NDRl
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
87 USD per month
174%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
26
1%
588
75%
76%
1.90
2.89
USD
USD
44%
1:500