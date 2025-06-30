The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real28 0.00 × 26 MonetaMarkets-Live01 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 1 GMI-Live12 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Demo 0.18 × 11 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.20 × 10 RawForex-Real 0.32 × 25 ThreeTrader-Live 0.44 × 9 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.68 × 25 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.09 × 53 Exness-Real4 1.80 × 101 ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3 2.40 × 113 Axi-US06-Live 2.94 × 16 Exness-Real33 3.67 × 18 BlackBullMarkets-Live 5.40 × 5 Exness-Real29 5.95 × 339 Exness-Real16 6.47 × 214 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 16.71 × 7 Exness-Real 26.21 × 455 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor