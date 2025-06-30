- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
212
Profit Trades:
142 (66.98%)
Loss Trades:
70 (33.02%)
Best trade:
46.61 USD
Worst trade:
-65.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 021.85 USD (1 132 783 pips)
Gross Loss:
-794.59 USD (808 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (62.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
239.80 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.01%
Max deposit load:
12.57%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
82 (38.68%)
Short Trades:
130 (61.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
7.20 USD
Average Loss:
-11.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-15.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-296.43 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
13.59%
Annual Forecast:
166.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
297.93 USD (15.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.81% (297.93 USD)
By Equity:
24.20% (462.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|75
|XAUUSD
|54
|USDJPY
|20
|GBPJPY
|17
|EURUSD
|14
|EURAUD
|14
|GBPAUD
|7
|GBPUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|156
|XAUUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|29
|GBPJPY
|43
|EURUSD
|-48
|EURAUD
|20
|GBPAUD
|20
|GBPUSD
|8
|AUDUSD
|-1
|EURNZD
|-19
|EURJPY
|0
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|318K
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|906
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|-962
|EURAUD
|610
|GBPAUD
|617
|GBPUSD
|159
|AUDUSD
|-19
|EURNZD
|-667
|EURJPY
|-3
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.61 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 26
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.18 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.20 × 10
|
RawForex-Real
|0.32 × 25
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.44 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.68 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.09 × 53
|
Exness-Real4
|1.80 × 101
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|2.40 × 113
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.94 × 16
|
Exness-Real33
|3.67 × 18
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|5.40 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|5.95 × 339
|
Exness-Real16
|6.47 × 214
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|16.71 × 7
|
Exness-Real
|26.21 × 455
