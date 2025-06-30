SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Sure Pips4
Md Hasanuzzaman Khan

Sure Pips4

Md Hasanuzzaman Khan
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 83 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
Exness-Real33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
212
Profit Trades:
142 (66.98%)
Loss Trades:
70 (33.02%)
Best trade:
46.61 USD
Worst trade:
-65.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 021.85 USD (1 132 783 pips)
Gross Loss:
-794.59 USD (808 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (62.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
239.80 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.01%
Max deposit load:
12.57%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
82 (38.68%)
Short Trades:
130 (61.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
7.20 USD
Average Loss:
-11.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-15.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-296.43 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
13.59%
Annual Forecast:
166.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
297.93 USD (15.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.81% (297.93 USD)
By Equity:
24.20% (462.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 75
XAUUSD 54
USDJPY 20
GBPJPY 17
EURUSD 14
EURAUD 14
GBPAUD 7
GBPUSD 5
AUDUSD 4
EURNZD 1
EURJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 156
XAUUSD 19
USDJPY 29
GBPJPY 43
EURUSD -48
EURAUD 20
GBPAUD 20
GBPUSD 8
AUDUSD -1
EURNZD -19
EURJPY 0
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 318K
XAUUSD 3.8K
USDJPY 906
GBPJPY 1.3K
EURUSD -962
EURAUD 610
GBPAUD 617
GBPUSD 159
AUDUSD -19
EURNZD -667
EURJPY -3
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.61 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real28
0.00 × 26
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live12
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.18 × 11
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.20 × 10
RawForex-Real
0.32 × 25
ThreeTrader-Live
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.68 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.09 × 53
Exness-Real4
1.80 × 101
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
2.40 × 113
Axi-US06-Live
2.94 × 16
Exness-Real33
3.67 × 18
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.40 × 5
Exness-Real29
5.95 × 339
Exness-Real16
6.47 × 214
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
16.71 × 7
Exness-Real
26.21 × 455
💫🍬🍬We Provide 🍬🍬💫

💹Expert Trader
💹Very Low SL
💹Auto Copy Trading
💹90% Accuracy of Trading
💹Real Passive income
💹Custom Fixed lot use 
💹+10 Years of Experience

Telegram __ Admin & Owner:
@Profxanalysis1

Channel Link :  https://t.me/+whhVBGiw8qo3NDRl
No reviews
2025.12.23 19:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 05:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 12:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 23:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 03:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 07:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.15 07:47
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.6% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 00:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 08:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 05:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 17:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 14:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.02 05:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.02 05:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.30 13:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 12:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.23 10:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 11:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sure Pips4
83 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
8
0%
212
66%
15%
1.28
1.07
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

