- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
171
Profit Trades:
73 (42.69%)
Loss Trades:
98 (57.31%)
Best trade:
99.80 USD
Worst trade:
-101.18 USD
Gross Profit:
3 381.74 USD (286 505 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 780.89 USD (239 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (359.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
359.46 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
46.70%
Max deposit load:
2.86%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.26
Long Trades:
120 (70.18%)
Short Trades:
51 (29.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
3.51 USD
Average Profit:
46.33 USD
Average Loss:
-28.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-268.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-268.72 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-17.04%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
110.53 USD
Maximal:
477.27 USD (29.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.92% (293.31 USD)
By Equity:
8.82% (65.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|170
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|600
|GBPUSD
|1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|GBPUSD
|82
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.80 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +359.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -268.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
111%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
29
0%
171
42%
47%
1.21
3.51
USD
USD
38%
1:200