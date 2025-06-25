SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / LP KUAY MTS 9923515 200K
Phuwasit Ngamtipakon

LP KUAY MTS 9923515 200K

Phuwasit Ngamtipakon
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 89 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
MTSCapital-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
173 (81.22%)
Loss Trades:
40 (18.78%)
Best trade:
766.74 USD
Worst trade:
-348.21 USD
Gross Profit:
5 047.98 USD (48 733 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 239.44 USD (22 784 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (354.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
924.06 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
4.49%
Max deposit load:
77.22%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
189 (88.73%)
Short Trades:
24 (11.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
8.49 USD
Average Profit:
29.18 USD
Average Loss:
-80.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-412.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-743.84 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.77%
Annual Forecast:
45.79%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.63 USD
Maximal:
775.94 USD (12.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.22% (756.68 USD)
By Equity:
29.75% (2 194.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CMX.MGCZ5 115
CMX.MGCQ5 69
CMX.MGCG6 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CMX.MGCZ5 995
CMX.MGCQ5 543
CMX.MGCG6 270
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CMX.MGCZ5 12K
CMX.MGCQ5 9.8K
CMX.MGCG6 3.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +766.74 USD
Worst trade: -348 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +354.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -412.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MTSCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🙏📿🤶🪙🍳
No reviews
2025.11.27 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 17:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 06:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.03 08:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.09 07:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.25 19:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.25 19:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LP KUAY MTS 9923515 200K
89 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
7.9K
USD
26
50%
213
81%
4%
1.55
8.49
USD
30%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.