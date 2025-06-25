- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
173 (81.22%)
Loss Trades:
40 (18.78%)
Best trade:
766.74 USD
Worst trade:
-348.21 USD
Gross Profit:
5 047.98 USD (48 733 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 239.44 USD (22 784 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (354.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
924.06 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
4.49%
Max deposit load:
77.22%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
189 (88.73%)
Short Trades:
24 (11.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
8.49 USD
Average Profit:
29.18 USD
Average Loss:
-80.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-412.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-743.84 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.77%
Annual Forecast:
45.79%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.63 USD
Maximal:
775.94 USD (12.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.22% (756.68 USD)
By Equity:
29.75% (2 194.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CMX.MGCZ5
|115
|CMX.MGCQ5
|69
|CMX.MGCG6
|29
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CMX.MGCZ5
|995
|CMX.MGCQ5
|543
|CMX.MGCG6
|270
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CMX.MGCZ5
|12K
|CMX.MGCQ5
|9.8K
|CMX.MGCG6
|3.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +766.74 USD
Worst trade: -348 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +354.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -412.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MTSCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
