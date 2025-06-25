- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
9 (45.00%)
Loss Trades:
11 (55.00%)
Best trade:
42.00 USD
Worst trade:
-32.16 USD
Gross Profit:
228.00 USD (2 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-226.96 USD (2 209 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (75.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
6.41%
Max deposit load:
29.92%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
11 (55.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (45.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
25.33 USD
Average Loss:
-20.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-64.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-20.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.81 USD
Maximal:
64.15 USD (35.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.66% (64.15 USD)
By Equity:
18.34% (25.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|483
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.00 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +75.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.14 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.15 × 20
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.16 × 19
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.17 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.27 × 194
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.40 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.43 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.43 × 42
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.46 × 13
|
FBS-Real-7
|1.00 × 2
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|1.23 × 13
|
FBS-Real-9
|2.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|2.00 × 1
Solid wave seconds account
No reviews
50 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
90
USD
USD
16
0%
20
45%
6%
1.00
0.05
USD
USD
42%
1:500