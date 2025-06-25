SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Solidwave2
Muhammad Iqbai

Solidwave2

Muhammad Iqbai
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
9 (45.00%)
Loss Trades:
11 (55.00%)
Best trade:
42.00 USD
Worst trade:
-32.16 USD
Gross Profit:
228.00 USD (2 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-226.96 USD (2 209 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (75.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
6.41%
Max deposit load:
29.92%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
11 (55.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (45.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
25.33 USD
Average Loss:
-20.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-64.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-20.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.81 USD
Maximal:
64.15 USD (35.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.66% (64.15 USD)
By Equity:
18.34% (25.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 483
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.00 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +75.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 2
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.14 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.15 × 20
OctaFX-Real2
0.16 × 19
Tickmill-Live10
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real9
0.17 × 23
Tickmill-Live09
0.27 × 194
OctaFX-Real10
0.40 × 5
OctaFX-Real8
0.43 × 7
OctaFX-Real7
0.43 × 42
CedarLLC-Real2
0.46 × 13
FBS-Real-7
1.00 × 2
FBSInc-Real-11
1.23 × 13
FBS-Real-9
2.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
2.00 × 1
8 more...
Solid wave seconds account 
No reviews
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.06 21:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 20:35
No swaps are charged
2026.01.06 20:35
No swaps are charged
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.24 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 08:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 13:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.15% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Solidwave2
50 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
90
USD
16
0%
20
45%
6%
1.00
0.05
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

