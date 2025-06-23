SignalsSections
Purnomo Hadi Saputro

Fast Growth

Purnomo Hadi Saputro
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
1 / 13K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 305%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
625
Profit Trades:
410 (65.60%)
Loss Trades:
215 (34.40%)
Best trade:
189.52 USD
Worst trade:
-22.49 USD
Gross Profit:
3 389.78 USD (64 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-779.31 USD (49 103 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (205.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
413.09 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
86.09%
Max deposit load:
64.48%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.09
Long Trades:
467 (74.72%)
Short Trades:
158 (25.28%)
Profit Factor:
4.35
Expected Payoff:
4.18 USD
Average Profit:
8.27 USD
Average Loss:
-3.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-199.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.42 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
10.81%
Annual Forecast:
131.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
199.42 USD (7.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.68% (199.42 USD)
By Equity:
40.39% (235.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 551
EURUSD 34
USDCHF 26
AUDUSD 10
NZDCAD 4
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.5K
EURUSD 73
USDCHF 62
AUDUSD 22
NZDCAD 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 4.4K
EURUSD 7.3K
USDCHF 3.4K
AUDUSD 465
NZDCAD 203
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +189.52 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +205.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 5
Monex-Server3
0.00 × 44
VTMarkets-Live 5
0.00 × 8
GOMarketsSVG-Real 3
0.00 × 1
JPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Capital.com-Demo
0.00 × 35
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 35
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
0.00 × 2
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 21
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 28
CFI1-Real
0.00 × 67
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 20
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 54
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 184
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 16
MTBank-LIVE-1
0.00 × 54
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
0.00 × 7
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 51
TradeMax-Live2
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 5
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 3
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
0.00 × 8
928 more...
Attention. From June until Dec, Highest Drawdown is around -600$.

More floating minus , more close on profit, but more risk.

Please manage your capital, use minimum 2500$ for every 0.01 lot. 

Hold positions 1 day or more, see the results at least 1-2 month. 


If you want lower risk with another style, try "BARBARKILL"

No reviews
2025.12.17 15:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 15:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 16:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 15:50
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.28 14:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 01:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.19 08:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.27 20:58
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.27 20:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.27 12:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.23 13:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.23 12:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.23 12:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.23 12:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
