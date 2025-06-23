- Growth
Trades:
625
Profit Trades:
410 (65.60%)
Loss Trades:
215 (34.40%)
Best trade:
189.52 USD
Worst trade:
-22.49 USD
Gross Profit:
3 389.78 USD (64 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-779.31 USD (49 103 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (205.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
413.09 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
86.09%
Max deposit load:
64.48%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.09
Long Trades:
467 (74.72%)
Short Trades:
158 (25.28%)
Profit Factor:
4.35
Expected Payoff:
4.18 USD
Average Profit:
8.27 USD
Average Loss:
-3.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-199.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.42 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
10.81%
Annual Forecast:
131.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
199.42 USD (7.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.68% (199.42 USD)
By Equity:
40.39% (235.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|551
|EURUSD
|34
|USDCHF
|26
|AUDUSD
|10
|NZDCAD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.5K
|EURUSD
|73
|USDCHF
|62
|AUDUSD
|22
|NZDCAD
|3
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|4.4K
|EURUSD
|7.3K
|USDCHF
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|465
|NZDCAD
|203
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +189.52 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +205.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 5
|
Monex-Server3
|0.00 × 44
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.00 × 8
|
GOMarketsSVG-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
JPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.com-Demo
|0.00 × 35
|
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 35
|
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
EBCGroup-Live
|0.00 × 21
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 28
|
CFI1-Real
|0.00 × 67
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 20
|
LMAXMU-LIVE
|0.00 × 54
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 184
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 16
|
MTBank-LIVE-1
|0.00 × 54
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 51
|
TradeMax-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 3
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
|0.00 × 8
Attention. From June until Dec, Highest Drawdown is around -600$.
More floating minus , more close on profit, but more risk.
Please manage your capital, use minimum 2500$ for every 0.01 lot.
Hold positions 1 day or more, see the results at least 1-2 month.
If you want lower risk with another style, try "BARBARKILL"
