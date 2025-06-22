- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 126
Profit Trades:
427 (37.92%)
Loss Trades:
699 (62.08%)
Best trade:
1 146.78 USD
Worst trade:
-827.22 USD
Gross Profit:
156 922.15 USD (1 493 156 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136 368.46 USD (1 258 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (8 050.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 050.63 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
97.50%
Max deposit load:
14.72%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
757 (67.23%)
Short Trades:
369 (32.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
18.25 USD
Average Profit:
367.50 USD
Average Loss:
-195.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-7 786.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 786.24 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
-23.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 669.75 USD
Maximal:
31 780.23 USD (54.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.52% (31 780.23 USD)
By Equity:
4.68% (1 266.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|988
|USDJPY
|55
|GBPJPY
|32
|GBPUSD
|20
|EURJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|7
|USDCHF
|5
|CHFJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21K
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|-429
|GBPUSD
|-347
|EURJPY
|28
|AUDJPY
|-19
|USDCHF
|96
|CHFJPY
|27
|EURUSD
|-84
|CADJPY
|154
|USDCAD
|-31
|NZDUSD
|-2
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|235K
|USDJPY
|674
|GBPJPY
|-266
|GBPUSD
|-3K
|EURJPY
|585
|AUDJPY
|-143
|USDCHF
|913
|CHFJPY
|53
|EURUSD
|-1K
|CADJPY
|1.9K
|USDCAD
|-400
|NZDUSD
|3
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 146.78 USD
Worst trade: -827 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 050.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 786.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
FxClearing-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 28
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
Stick to TP SL manually
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
139%
0
0
USD
USD
39K
USD
USD
28
0%
1 126
37%
97%
1.15
18.25
USD
USD
47%
1:50