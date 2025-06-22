SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Mr Munggaran
Mj Ggaran

Mr Munggaran

Mj Ggaran
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 139%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 126
Profit Trades:
427 (37.92%)
Loss Trades:
699 (62.08%)
Best trade:
1 146.78 USD
Worst trade:
-827.22 USD
Gross Profit:
156 922.15 USD (1 493 156 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136 368.46 USD (1 258 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (8 050.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 050.63 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
97.50%
Max deposit load:
14.72%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
757 (67.23%)
Short Trades:
369 (32.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
18.25 USD
Average Profit:
367.50 USD
Average Loss:
-195.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-7 786.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 786.24 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
-23.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 669.75 USD
Maximal:
31 780.23 USD (54.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.52% (31 780.23 USD)
By Equity:
4.68% (1 266.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 988
USDJPY 55
GBPJPY 32
GBPUSD 20
EURJPY 7
AUDJPY 7
USDCHF 5
CHFJPY 4
EURUSD 3
CADJPY 3
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
USDJPY 12
GBPJPY -429
GBPUSD -347
EURJPY 28
AUDJPY -19
USDCHF 96
CHFJPY 27
EURUSD -84
CADJPY 154
USDCAD -31
NZDUSD -2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 235K
USDJPY 674
GBPJPY -266
GBPUSD -3K
EURJPY 585
AUDJPY -143
USDCHF 913
CHFJPY 53
EURUSD -1K
CADJPY 1.9K
USDCAD -400
NZDUSD 3
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 146.78 USD
Worst trade: -827 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 050.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 786.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
FxClearing-Main2
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 28
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
318 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Stick to TP SL manually
No reviews
2025.12.02 07:31
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 173 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.73% of days out of 148 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 07:17
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 147 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 19:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 17:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 06:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 15:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.3% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.23 01:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mr Munggaran
1000 USD per month
139%
0
0
USD
39K
USD
28
0%
1 126
37%
97%
1.15
18.25
USD
47%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.