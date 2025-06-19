- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 033
Profit Trades:
1 643 (54.17%)
Loss Trades:
1 390 (45.83%)
Best trade:
419.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-337.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
81 513.00 BRL (407 565 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76 638.00 BRL (383 021 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (669.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
890.00 BRL (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
26.40%
Max deposit load:
39.09%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.04
Long Trades:
1 526 (50.31%)
Short Trades:
1 507 (49.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.61 BRL
Average Profit:
49.61 BRL
Average Loss:
-55.14 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 061.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 182.00 BRL (6)
Monthly growth:
-4.54%
Annual Forecast:
-55.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 381.00 BRL
Maximal:
4 667.00 BRL (216.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.48% (4 663.00 BRL)
By Equity:
14.14% (712.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINZ25
|1042
|WINQ25
|939
|WINV25
|832
|WING26
|154
|WINJ25
|36
|WINM25
|28
|MGLUJ889
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINZ25
|2.4K
|WINQ25
|-1.1K
|WINV25
|1.4K
|WING26
|-462
|WINJ25
|9
|WINM25
|-27
|MGLUJ889
|-19
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINZ25
|27K
|WINQ25
|-13K
|WINV25
|16K
|WING26
|-5.2K
|WINJ25
|105
|WINM25
|-310
|MGLUJ889
|-41
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +419.00 BRL
Worst trade: -337 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +669.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 061.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
BRL
BRL
40
99%
3 033
54%
26%
1.06
1.61
BRL
BRL
71%
1:1