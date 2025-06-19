SignalsSections
Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima

SKYTRADER SNAKES COMPLETO XP

Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 20%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 033
Profit Trades:
1 643 (54.17%)
Loss Trades:
1 390 (45.83%)
Best trade:
419.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-337.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
81 513.00 BRL (407 565 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76 638.00 BRL (383 021 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (669.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
890.00 BRL (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
26.40%
Max deposit load:
39.09%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.04
Long Trades:
1 526 (50.31%)
Short Trades:
1 507 (49.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.61 BRL
Average Profit:
49.61 BRL
Average Loss:
-55.14 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 061.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 182.00 BRL (6)
Monthly growth:
-4.54%
Annual Forecast:
-55.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 381.00 BRL
Maximal:
4 667.00 BRL (216.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.48% (4 663.00 BRL)
By Equity:
14.14% (712.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 1042
WINQ25 939
WINV25 832
WING26 154
WINJ25 36
WINM25 28
MGLUJ889 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 2.4K
WINQ25 -1.1K
WINV25 1.4K
WING26 -462
WINJ25 9
WINM25 -27
MGLUJ889 -19
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 27K
WINQ25 -13K
WINV25 16K
WING26 -5.2K
WINJ25 105
WINM25 -310
MGLUJ889 -41
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +419.00 BRL
Worst trade: -337 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +669.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 061.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GenialInvestimentos-PRD
4.60 × 576
XPMT5-PRD
5.91 × 2171
No reviews
2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 13:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 16:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 18:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 17:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 16:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 206 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 15:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 16:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 16:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 15:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 14:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 13:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
