Trades:
907
Profit Trades:
831 (91.62%)
Loss Trades:
76 (8.38%)
Best trade:
735.50 USD
Worst trade:
-104.06 USD
Gross Profit:
8 636.52 USD (826 474 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 062.23 USD (117 493 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
76 (92.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 134.08 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
95.20%
Max deposit load:
21.11%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
50.32
Long Trades:
504 (55.57%)
Short Trades:
403 (44.43%)
Profit Factor:
8.13
Expected Payoff:
8.35 USD
Average Profit:
10.39 USD
Average Loss:
-13.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-135.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-150.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.60%
Annual Forecast:
67.97%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.00 USD
Maximal:
150.52 USD (1.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.02% (135.39 USD)
By Equity:
96.82% (7 251.25 USD)
Best trade: +735.50 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
