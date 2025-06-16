SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lumintu
Ivan Agus Susanto

Lumintu

Ivan Agus Susanto
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 517%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
907
Profit Trades:
831 (91.62%)
Loss Trades:
76 (8.38%)
Best trade:
735.50 USD
Worst trade:
-104.06 USD
Gross Profit:
8 636.52 USD (826 474 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 062.23 USD (117 493 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
76 (92.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 134.08 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
95.20%
Max deposit load:
21.11%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
50.32
Long Trades:
504 (55.57%)
Short Trades:
403 (44.43%)
Profit Factor:
8.13
Expected Payoff:
8.35 USD
Average Profit:
10.39 USD
Average Loss:
-13.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-135.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-150.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.60%
Annual Forecast:
67.97%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.00 USD
Maximal:
150.52 USD (1.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.02% (135.39 USD)
By Equity:
96.82% (7 251.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 905
BTCUSD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.6K
BTCUSD -1
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 722K
BTCUSD -13K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +735.50 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 11:26
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 11:26
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 04:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 10:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 16:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.01 13:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 08:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 04:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 04:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.04 13:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 11:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 12:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 06:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 02:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register