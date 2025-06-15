SignalsSections
Konstantinos Sykas

New_Cloud

Konstantinos Sykas
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
Pepperstone-Edge14
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
702
Profit Trades:
367 (52.27%)
Loss Trades:
335 (47.72%)
Best trade:
95.72 EUR
Worst trade:
-165.28 EUR
Gross Profit:
4 495.34 EUR (316 807 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 407.93 EUR (258 335 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (284.40 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.40 EUR (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
37.61%
Max deposit load:
85.08%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.27
Long Trades:
374 (53.28%)
Short Trades:
328 (46.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
1.55 EUR
Average Profit:
12.25 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-115.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-330.56 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
6.56%
Annual Forecast:
79.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
55.45 EUR
Maximal:
479.68 EUR (40.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.01% (479.68 EUR)
By Equity:
6.70% (318.90 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GER40.r 371
XAUUSD.r 168
US30.r 136
NAS100.r 16
AUDNZD.r 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GER40.r 932
XAUUSD.r 421
US30.r -79
NAS100.r -32
AUDNZD.r -2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GER40.r 32K
XAUUSD.r 34K
US30.r -6.7K
NAS100.r -1.1K
AUDNZD.r -168
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +95.72 EUR
Worst trade: -165 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +284.40 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.38 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a bundle of proprietary automated trading systems that play on a real account. They do not use martingale but just indicators / formations. We cannot guarantee for any reason that future returns will match past performance. Only risk money that you can afford to lose.
No reviews
2025.08.26 20:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.17 23:21
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 08:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 02:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.23 12:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.18 20:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.18 19:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.18 16:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.18 16:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.18 15:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.18 15:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.17 18:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.17 18:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.15 10:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.15 10:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.15 10:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.15 10:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.15 10:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
