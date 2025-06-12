- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 101
Profit Trades:
1 071 (97.27%)
Loss Trades:
30 (2.72%)
Best trade:
2 566.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 566.50 USD
Gross Profit:
82 772.00 USD (487 644 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 248.96 USD (41 634 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
370 (15 184.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 184.10 USD (370)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
53.19%
Max deposit load:
95.57%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.24
Long Trades:
1 087 (98.73%)
Short Trades:
14 (1.27%)
Profit Factor:
4.09
Expected Payoff:
56.79 USD
Average Profit:
77.28 USD
Average Loss:
-674.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-378.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 763.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
38.72%
Annual Forecast:
469.84%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14 763.00 USD (13.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.15% (14 763.00 USD)
By Equity:
34.83% (23 317.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1094
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|63K
|AUDUSD
|-85
|GBPJPY
|-166
|EURCHF
|-56
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|446K
|AUDUSD
|-84
|GBPJPY
|-239
|EURCHF
|-46
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 566.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 567 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 370
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 184.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -378.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 9
|
AsiaNuggets-Live
|0.00 × 48
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
STForex-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.14 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.18 × 89
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.50 × 18
|
FortFS-Real
|0.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.22 × 9
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.53 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.66 × 41
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
155%
0
0
USD
USD
68K
USD
USD
30
95%
1 101
97%
53%
4.08
56.79
USD
USD
35%
1:200