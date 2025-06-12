SignalsSections
Senja Karesa Putri

ZZL H1

Senja Karesa Putri
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 155%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 101
Profit Trades:
1 071 (97.27%)
Loss Trades:
30 (2.72%)
Best trade:
2 566.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 566.50 USD
Gross Profit:
82 772.00 USD (487 644 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 248.96 USD (41 634 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
370 (15 184.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 184.10 USD (370)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
53.19%
Max deposit load:
95.57%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.24
Long Trades:
1 087 (98.73%)
Short Trades:
14 (1.27%)
Profit Factor:
4.09
Expected Payoff:
56.79 USD
Average Profit:
77.28 USD
Average Loss:
-674.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-378.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 763.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
38.72%
Annual Forecast:
469.84%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14 763.00 USD (13.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.15% (14 763.00 USD)
By Equity:
34.83% (23 317.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1094
AUDUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
EURCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 63K
AUDUSD -85
GBPJPY -166
EURCHF -56
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 446K
AUDUSD -84
GBPJPY -239
EURCHF -46
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 566.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 567 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 370
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 184.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -378.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 9
AsiaNuggets-Live
0.00 × 48
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
STForex-Live
0.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.14 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.18 × 89
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.50 × 18
FortFS-Real
0.83 × 12
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.22 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.53 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.66 × 41
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
15 more...
No reviews
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.08 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 11:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 19:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.10.31 01:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 10:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 07:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.12 23:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 03:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 19:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 20:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 07:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ZZL H1
30 USD per month
155%
0
0
USD
68K
USD
30
95%
1 101
97%
53%
4.08
56.79
USD
35%
1:200
