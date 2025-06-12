- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7 450
Profit Trades:
5 770 (77.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 680 (22.55%)
Best trade:
128.30 USD
Worst trade:
-527.18 USD
Gross Profit:
15 130.81 USD (10 730 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 056.66 USD (9 220 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (69.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
651.87 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
52.19%
Max deposit load:
107.17%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
616
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
7 230 (97.05%)
Short Trades:
220 (2.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.41 USD
Average Profit:
2.62 USD
Average Loss:
-7.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 550.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 550.16 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
35.81%
Annual Forecast:
435.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
658.00 USD
Maximal:
2 118.98 USD (50.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.62% (2 118.98 USD)
By Equity:
48.57% (483.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7450
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.5M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +128.30 USD
Worst trade: -527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 550.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
USD
USD
18
100%
7 450
77%
52%
1.25
0.41
USD
USD
49%
1:200