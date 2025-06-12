SignalsSections
Angga Anugrawan

Scalping Master XAU

Angga Anugrawan
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 43%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 450
Profit Trades:
5 770 (77.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 680 (22.55%)
Best trade:
128.30 USD
Worst trade:
-527.18 USD
Gross Profit:
15 130.81 USD (10 730 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 056.66 USD (9 220 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (69.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
651.87 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
52.19%
Max deposit load:
107.17%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
616
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
7 230 (97.05%)
Short Trades:
220 (2.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.41 USD
Average Profit:
2.62 USD
Average Loss:
-7.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 550.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 550.16 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
35.81%
Annual Forecast:
435.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
658.00 USD
Maximal:
2 118.98 USD (50.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.62% (2 118.98 USD)
By Equity:
48.57% (483.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7450
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.5M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.12 06:10
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 19:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 06:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 05:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 08:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 12:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 16:50
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 20:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 19:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 18:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 18:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.03 12:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Scalping Master XAU
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
6K
USD
18
100%
7 450
77%
52%
1.25
0.41
USD
49%
1:200
