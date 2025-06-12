- Growth
Trades:
2 327
Profit Trades:
1 650 (70.90%)
Loss Trades:
677 (29.09%)
Best trade:
406.44 USD
Worst trade:
-119.37 USD
Gross Profit:
18 913.41 USD (93 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 636.07 USD (63 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (392.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
526.78 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
27.83%
Max deposit load:
32.17%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.07
Long Trades:
1 885 (81.01%)
Short Trades:
442 (18.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
3.13 USD
Average Profit:
11.46 USD
Average Loss:
-17.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-923.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-923.72 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.87%
Annual Forecast:
10.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
1 029.36 USD (0.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.91% (947.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.78% (1 843.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2286
|AUDNZD
|15
|NZDCAD
|13
|AUDCAD
|13
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|7K
|AUDNZD
|94
|NZDCAD
|90
|AUDCAD
|66
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|27K
|AUDNZD
|778
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.23 × 3248
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 326
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.90 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.05 × 22
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.86 × 195
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.75 × 8
|
TickmillUK-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.55 × 126
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.69 × 663
|
FBS-Real
|5.80 × 15
Our short term scalper trader for the EURUSD.
No reviews
