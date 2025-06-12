SignalsSections
ALGOECLIPSE LTD

Allevia EA

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 327
Profit Trades:
1 650 (70.90%)
Loss Trades:
677 (29.09%)
Best trade:
406.44 USD
Worst trade:
-119.37 USD
Gross Profit:
18 913.41 USD (93 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 636.07 USD (63 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (392.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
526.78 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
27.83%
Max deposit load:
32.17%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.07
Long Trades:
1 885 (81.01%)
Short Trades:
442 (18.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
3.13 USD
Average Profit:
11.46 USD
Average Loss:
-17.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-923.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-923.72 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.87%
Annual Forecast:
10.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
1 029.36 USD (0.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.91% (947.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.78% (1 843.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 2286
AUDNZD 15
NZDCAD 13
AUDCAD 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7K
AUDNZD 94
NZDCAD 90
AUDCAD 66
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 27K
AUDNZD 778
NZDCAD 1.1K
AUDCAD 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +406.44 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +392.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -923.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
Darwinex-Live
0.23 × 3248
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.75 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.75 × 326
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.90 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 22
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.86 × 195
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.75 × 8
TickmillUK-Live
4.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
5.55 × 126
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.69 × 663
FBS-Real
5.80 × 15
6 more...
Our short term scalper trader for the EURUSD.


No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 09:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 00:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 11:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 04:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 01:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 18:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 14:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 09:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 07:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 12:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 10:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
