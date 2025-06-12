SignalsSections
Yui Ming Wan

MING KSKD_8YR VT422

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 21%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 464
Profit Trades:
1 194 (81.55%)
Loss Trades:
270 (18.44%)
Best trade:
184.47 USD
Worst trade:
-62.89 USD
Gross Profit:
3 428.30 USD (264 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 391.33 USD (164 251 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (42.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.47 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.93%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
9.97
Long Trades:
798 (54.51%)
Short Trades:
666 (45.49%)
Profit Factor:
2.46
Expected Payoff:
1.39 USD
Average Profit:
2.87 USD
Average Loss:
-5.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-204.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-204.10 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.49%
Annual Forecast:
30.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
204.39 USD (1.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.92% (204.39 USD)
By Equity:
9.16% (944.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 475
EURJPY-VIP 367
USDCNH-VIP 227
AUDCAD-VIP 124
AUDUSD-VIP 95
NZDCAD-VIP 60
AUDCHF-VIP 57
USDCHF-VIP 39
EURCHF-VIP 20
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 357
EURJPY-VIP 240
USDCNH-VIP 24
AUDCAD-VIP 240
AUDUSD-VIP 452
NZDCAD-VIP 154
AUDCHF-VIP 187
USDCHF-VIP 273
EURCHF-VIP 109
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 13K
EURJPY-VIP 4.3K
USDCNH-VIP 4.2K
AUDCAD-VIP 14K
AUDUSD-VIP 25K
NZDCAD-VIP 11K
AUDCHF-VIP 11K
USDCHF-VIP 13K
EURCHF-VIP 6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +184.47 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -204.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.08.21 12:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.16 14:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.13 00:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 09:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.12 09:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.12 09:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MING KSKD_8YR VT422
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
28
100%
1 464
81%
100%
2.46
1.39
USD
9%
1:500
