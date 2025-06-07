- Growth
Trades:
1 788
Profit Trades:
812 (45.41%)
Loss Trades:
976 (54.59%)
Best trade:
3 456.60 USD
Worst trade:
-4 673.04 USD
Gross Profit:
608 384.51 USD (2 973 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-522 170.25 USD (2 389 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (22 684.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 348.84 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
96.58%
Max deposit load:
22.79%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
1 288 (72.04%)
Short Trades:
500 (27.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
48.22 USD
Average Profit:
749.24 USD
Average Loss:
-535.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-31 057.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31 057.18 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
-6.01%
Annual Forecast:
-72.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52 348.67 USD
Maximal:
70 899.48 USD (47.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.23% (59 455.78 USD)
By Equity:
18.19% (8 893.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1747
|GBPJPY
|10
|EURJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|85K
|GBPJPY
|-610
|EURJPY
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|201
|AUDJPY
|-84
|CADJPY
|-365
|CHFJPY
|-406
|NZDJPY
|927
|GBPUSD
|62
|NZDUSD
|-63
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|580K
|GBPJPY
|-3.9K
|EURJPY
|4.6K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|3K
|GBPUSD
|451
|NZDUSD
|-609
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 456.60 USD
Worst trade: -4 673 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +22 684.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31 057.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 22
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 11
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
