Andi Irawan

Andi Trader

Andi Irawan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 788
Profit Trades:
812 (45.41%)
Loss Trades:
976 (54.59%)
Best trade:
3 456.60 USD
Worst trade:
-4 673.04 USD
Gross Profit:
608 384.51 USD (2 973 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-522 170.25 USD (2 389 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (22 684.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 348.84 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
96.58%
Max deposit load:
22.79%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
1 288 (72.04%)
Short Trades:
500 (27.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
48.22 USD
Average Profit:
749.24 USD
Average Loss:
-535.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-31 057.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31 057.18 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
-6.01%
Annual Forecast:
-72.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52 348.67 USD
Maximal:
70 899.48 USD (47.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.23% (59 455.78 USD)
By Equity:
18.19% (8 893.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1747
GBPJPY 10
EURJPY 8
USDJPY 7
AUDJPY 4
CADJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
GBPUSD 2
NZDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 85K
GBPJPY -610
EURJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 201
AUDJPY -84
CADJPY -365
CHFJPY -406
NZDJPY 927
GBPUSD 62
NZDUSD -63
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 580K
GBPJPY -3.9K
EURJPY 4.6K
USDJPY 1.7K
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -1K
CHFJPY -1K
NZDJPY 3K
GBPUSD 451
NZDUSD -609
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 456.60 USD
Worst trade: -4 673 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +22 684.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31 057.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 22
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 11
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
298 more...
Expected 5% / month
No reviews
2025.12.11 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 03:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 00:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 15:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 13:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 00:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 00:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 17:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 09:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 08:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 157 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 21:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 02:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 15:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
