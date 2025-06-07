SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldMix
Mehdi Banazadeh

GoldMix

Mehdi Banazadeh
0 reviews
243 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 -70%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 835
Profit Trades:
4 344 (74.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 491 (25.55%)
Best trade:
1 349.34 AUD
Worst trade:
-199.53 AUD
Gross Profit:
28 662.52 AUD (13 178 574 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 186.93 AUD (861 486 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (156.55 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 958.30 AUD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
6.47%
Max deposit load:
92.34%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.48
Long Trades:
2 915 (49.96%)
Short Trades:
2 920 (50.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.77 AUD
Average Profit:
6.60 AUD
Average Loss:
-16.22 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-286.49 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-909.66 AUD (6)
Monthly growth:
-76.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
268.87 AUD
Maximal:
1 807.02 AUD (11.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.13% (-2 657.48 AUD)
By Equity:
33.98% (367.75 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3366
AUDCAD 700
NZDCAD 665
AUDNZD 615
NZDUSD 167
GBPCHF 59
AUDUSD 40
USDCAD 25
EURUSD.a 24
GBPUSD 21
USDCHF.a 15
GBPUSD.a 14
EURUSD 14
EURGBP 14
USDCAD.a 12
AUDUSD.a 11
USDJPY.a 10
BTCUSD.a 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
AUDCAD 689
NZDCAD 1K
AUDNZD 301
NZDUSD 355
GBPCHF 32
AUDUSD -317
USDCAD 18
EURUSD.a 56
GBPUSD 55
USDCHF.a 4
GBPUSD.a 22
EURUSD 34
EURGBP 21
USDCAD.a -104
AUDUSD.a -60
USDJPY.a -19
BTCUSD.a 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.4K
AUDCAD 22K
NZDCAD 45K
AUDNZD -18K
NZDUSD 32K
GBPCHF -6.1K
AUDUSD -28K
USDCAD 1.1K
EURUSD.a 2.5K
GBPUSD 5K
USDCHF.a 45
GBPUSD.a 1.2K
EURUSD 3.1K
EURGBP 870
USDCAD.a -6.3K
AUDUSD.a -3.4K
USDJPY.a -225
BTCUSD.a 5.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 349.34 AUD
Worst trade: -200 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +156.55 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -286.49 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.60 × 616
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.63 × 3637
GMI3-Real
1.25 × 4
JunoMarkets-Live
1.60 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
1.60 × 236
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.00 × 22
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.21 × 461
xChief-MT5
2.31 × 16
OxSecurities-Live
2.70 × 369
JunoMarkets-Server
2.87 × 30
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.95 × 405
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.67 × 6
VantageFX-Live
4.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
4.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real32
6.39 × 308
14 more...
No reviews
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 12:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 02:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 00:42
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1658 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 00:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 14:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.19 23:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.06% of days out of 1613 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 03:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 00:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 18:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 17:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 15:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 15:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
