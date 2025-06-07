- Growth
Trades:
5 835
Profit Trades:
4 344 (74.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 491 (25.55%)
Best trade:
1 349.34 AUD
Worst trade:
-199.53 AUD
Gross Profit:
28 662.52 AUD (13 178 574 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 186.93 AUD (861 486 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (156.55 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 958.30 AUD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
6.47%
Max deposit load:
92.34%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.48
Long Trades:
2 915 (49.96%)
Short Trades:
2 920 (50.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.77 AUD
Average Profit:
6.60 AUD
Average Loss:
-16.22 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-286.49 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-909.66 AUD (6)
Monthly growth:
-76.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
268.87 AUD
Maximal:
1 807.02 AUD (11.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.13% (-2 657.48 AUD)
By Equity:
33.98% (367.75 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3366
|AUDCAD
|700
|NZDCAD
|665
|AUDNZD
|615
|NZDUSD
|167
|GBPCHF
|59
|AUDUSD
|40
|USDCAD
|25
|EURUSD.a
|24
|GBPUSD
|21
|USDCHF.a
|15
|GBPUSD.a
|14
|EURUSD
|14
|EURGBP
|14
|USDCAD.a
|12
|AUDUSD.a
|11
|USDJPY.a
|10
|BTCUSD.a
|3
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|AUDCAD
|689
|NZDCAD
|1K
|AUDNZD
|301
|NZDUSD
|355
|GBPCHF
|32
|AUDUSD
|-317
|USDCAD
|18
|EURUSD.a
|56
|GBPUSD
|55
|USDCHF.a
|4
|GBPUSD.a
|22
|EURUSD
|34
|EURGBP
|21
|USDCAD.a
|-104
|AUDUSD.a
|-60
|USDJPY.a
|-19
|BTCUSD.a
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.4K
|AUDCAD
|22K
|NZDCAD
|45K
|AUDNZD
|-18K
|NZDUSD
|32K
|GBPCHF
|-6.1K
|AUDUSD
|-28K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|EURUSD.a
|2.5K
|GBPUSD
|5K
|USDCHF.a
|45
|GBPUSD.a
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|EURGBP
|870
|USDCAD.a
|-6.3K
|AUDUSD.a
|-3.4K
|USDJPY.a
|-225
|BTCUSD.a
|5.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +1 349.34 AUD
Worst trade: -200 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +156.55 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -286.49 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.50 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.60 × 616
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.63 × 3637
|
GMI3-Real
|1.25 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|1.60 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.60 × 236
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.00 × 22
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.21 × 461
|
xChief-MT5
|2.31 × 16
|
OxSecurities-Live
|2.70 × 369
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|2.87 × 30
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.88 × 634
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.95 × 405
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.05 × 1383
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.45 × 143
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.67 × 6
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.80 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|5.60 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|6.39 × 308
