Elena Lysenkova

Next Level

Elena Lysenkova
0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 23%
ValetaxIntl-Live2
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 126
Profit Trades:
4 986 (81.39%)
Loss Trades:
1 140 (18.61%)
Best trade:
46.00 USD
Worst trade:
-96.51 USD
Gross Profit:
6 138.49 USD (369 852 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 802.86 USD (255 319 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (38.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.37 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
60.11%
Max deposit load:
5.32%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.79
Long Trades:
2 604 (42.51%)
Short Trades:
3 522 (57.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
1.23 USD
Average Loss:
-3.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-42.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-178.77 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.71%
Annual Forecast:
10.84%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
265.62 USD (2.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.47% (266.10 USD)
By Equity:
9.76% (1 119.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.vcn 2366
EURUSD.vcn 2227
EURGBP.vcn 1533
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.vcn 853
EURUSD.vcn 709
EURGBP.vcn 774
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.vcn 46K
EURUSD.vcn 40K
EURGBP.vcn 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.00 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValetaxIntl-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Super stable grid system that gather my more than 10 years experience with EAs.
The system does not use lot multiplication at all.
The strategy based on analyzing the mutual price movement within the triangle: EUR-GBP-USD
No reviews
2025.12.17 05:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 09:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 07:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 18:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 15:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 17:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 22:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 11:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 12:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 05:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
