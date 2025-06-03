SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FUTUREXAUUSD2
Yicun Xiong

FUTUREXAUUSD2

Yicun Xiong
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 97%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
252
Profit Trades:
68 (26.98%)
Loss Trades:
184 (73.02%)
Best trade:
33.08 USD
Worst trade:
-6.70 USD
Gross Profit:
493.61 USD (49 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-392.60 USD (38 057 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (45.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.37 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
1.85%
Max deposit load:
25.72%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
183 (72.62%)
Short Trades:
69 (27.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
7.26 USD
Average Loss:
-2.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-35.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.52 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
27.86%
Annual Forecast:
338.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.07 USD
Maximal:
81.46 USD (74.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.40% (81.46 USD)
By Equity:
4.06% (1.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 252
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 101
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.08 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
1.66 × 29
Tickmill-Live02
1.66 × 1912
CLMarkets02-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.64 × 1154
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
2.65 × 3344
Tickmill-Live08
2.97 × 450
ICMarketsSC-Live07
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
3.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live19
3.22 × 128
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.63 × 19
29 more...
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 02:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 10:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.63% of days out of 159 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 05:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.72% of days out of 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 17:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 20:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.75% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 17:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 17:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 01:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.13 09:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 07:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.