- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
252
Profit Trades:
68 (26.98%)
Loss Trades:
184 (73.02%)
Best trade:
33.08 USD
Worst trade:
-6.70 USD
Gross Profit:
493.61 USD (49 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-392.60 USD (38 057 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (45.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.37 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
1.85%
Max deposit load:
25.72%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
183 (72.62%)
Short Trades:
69 (27.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
7.26 USD
Average Loss:
-2.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-35.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.52 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
27.86%
Annual Forecast:
338.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.07 USD
Maximal:
81.46 USD (74.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.40% (81.46 USD)
By Equity:
4.06% (1.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|252
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|101
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.08 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.66 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.66 × 1912
|
CLMarkets02-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.64 × 1154
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|2.65 × 3344
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.97 × 450
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|3.22 × 128
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.63 × 19
No reviews
30 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
USD
205
USD
USD
29
100%
252
26%
2%
1.25
0.40
USD
USD
74%
1:500