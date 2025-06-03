- Growth
Trades:
1 721
Profit Trades:
1 406 (81.69%)
Loss Trades:
315 (18.30%)
Best trade:
204.28 USD
Worst trade:
-63.04 USD
Gross Profit:
5 033.85 USD (359 799 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 228.75 USD (224 258 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (42.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.49 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.89%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
11.58
Long Trades:
945 (54.91%)
Short Trades:
776 (45.09%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
3.58 USD
Average Loss:
-7.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-217.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-217.58 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.07%
Annual Forecast:
37.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
242.23 USD (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.20% (242.23 USD)
By Equity:
42.37% (4 318.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD-VIP
|564
|EURJPY-VIP
|386
|GBPNZD-VIP
|316
|AUDCAD-VIP
|131
|AUDUSD-VIP
|95
|EURUSD-VIP
|85
|AUDCHF-VIP
|67
|AUDNZD-VIP
|56
|EURCHF-VIP
|21
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD-VIP
|409
|EURJPY-VIP
|247
|GBPNZD-VIP
|587
|AUDCAD-VIP
|255
|AUDUSD-VIP
|453
|EURUSD-VIP
|388
|AUDCHF-VIP
|219
|AUDNZD-VIP
|132
|EURCHF-VIP
|115
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD-VIP
|14K
|EURJPY-VIP
|4.4K
|GBPNZD-VIP
|23K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|15K
|AUDUSD-VIP
|25K
|EURUSD-VIP
|19K
|AUDCHF-VIP
|13K
|AUDNZD-VIP
|17K
|EURCHF-VIP
|6.3K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
