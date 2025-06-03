- Growth
Trades:
318
Profit Trades:
220 (69.18%)
Loss Trades:
98 (30.82%)
Best trade:
120.96 USD
Worst trade:
-41.06 USD
Gross Profit:
1 805.07 USD (178 044 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 137.91 USD (108 896 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (238.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
238.67 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
15.85%
Max deposit load:
24.07%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.65
Long Trades:
199 (62.58%)
Short Trades:
119 (37.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
2.10 USD
Average Profit:
8.20 USD
Average Loss:
-11.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-65.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.72 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
41.58%
Annual Forecast:
504.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.14 USD
Maximal:
252.22 USD (48.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.27% (186.40 USD)
By Equity:
35.32% (64.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|293
|EURUSD
|25
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|693
|EURUSD
|-26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|72K
|EURUSD
|-2.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +120.96 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +238.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.54 × 13
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.75 × 146
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.81 × 16
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.82 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.85 × 327
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.90 × 31
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
Exness-Real17
|1.12 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.15 × 651
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.23 × 10767
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.25 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.35 × 3724
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.38 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.47 × 1057
Trade only gold. No grid, no martingale.
