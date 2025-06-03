SignalsSections
Harry Gunadi Permana

Gold Focus

Harry Gunadi Permana
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 888 USD per month
growth since 2025 430%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
318
Profit Trades:
220 (69.18%)
Loss Trades:
98 (30.82%)
Best trade:
120.96 USD
Worst trade:
-41.06 USD
Gross Profit:
1 805.07 USD (178 044 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 137.91 USD (108 896 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (238.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
238.67 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
15.85%
Max deposit load:
24.07%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.65
Long Trades:
199 (62.58%)
Short Trades:
119 (37.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
2.10 USD
Average Profit:
8.20 USD
Average Loss:
-11.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-65.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.72 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
41.58%
Annual Forecast:
504.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.14 USD
Maximal:
252.22 USD (48.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.27% (186.40 USD)
By Equity:
35.32% (64.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 293
EURUSD 25
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 693
EURUSD -26
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 72K
EURUSD -2.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +120.96 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +238.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.54 × 13
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.75 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.81 × 16
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.82 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.85 × 327
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.90 × 31
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.15 × 651
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.23 × 10767
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.35 × 3724
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.47 × 1057
67 more...
Trade only gold. No grid, no martingale.
No reviews
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 18:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 11:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.18 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 08:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 00:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 17:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 02:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 18:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 16:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 00:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Focus
888 USD per month
430%
0
0
USD
326
USD
30
100%
318
69%
16%
1.58
2.10
USD
55%
1:500
