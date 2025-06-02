The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8 0.00 × 28 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.00 × 9 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.00 × 3 FusionMarkets-Live 15.56 × 18 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 18.81 × 251 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor