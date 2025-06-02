- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
586
Profit Trades:
411 (70.13%)
Loss Trades:
175 (29.86%)
Best trade:
25.23 USD
Worst trade:
-28.90 USD
Gross Profit:
1 568.71 USD (1 570 853 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 543.00 USD (1 537 148 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (33.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.48 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
16.77%
Max deposit load:
175.02%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
314 (53.58%)
Short Trades:
272 (46.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
3.82 USD
Average Loss:
-8.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-63.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.66 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
12.26%
Annual Forecast:
148.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
106.77 USD
Maximal:
205.20 USD (85.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.97% (109.08 USD)
By Equity:
42.86% (9.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|586
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|26
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|34K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.23 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
2,3,5,7,18,21 trading hour only.
This account should be at 700 per 0.1 lot but then wanted to get this started without putting 700 into it XD.
