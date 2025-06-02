SignalsSections
Sergei Linskii

Gold SWmax EA

Sergei Linskii
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 68%
Exispro-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 657
Profit Trades:
1 586 (95.71%)
Loss Trades:
71 (4.28%)
Best trade:
1 540.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 292.06 USD
Gross Profit:
13 666.11 USD (4 496 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 199.27 USD (4 594 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
84 (190.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 891.90 USD (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
82.88%
Max deposit load:
46.53%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
920 (55.52%)
Short Trades:
737 (44.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
2.09 USD
Average Profit:
8.62 USD
Average Loss:
-143.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 510.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 510.11 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.41%
Annual Forecast:
65.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 510.11 USD (21.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.65% (1 510.11 USD)
By Equity:
29.52% (1 489.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_i 1657
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_i 3.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_i -99K
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 540.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 292 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 47
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +190.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 510.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The Expert Advisor trades according to a unique algorithm, using technical and mathematical analysis of the symbol price.


No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 10:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 13:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 04:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 14:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 08:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 19:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 14:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 13:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
