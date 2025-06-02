- Growth
Trades:
1 657
Profit Trades:
1 586 (95.71%)
Loss Trades:
71 (4.28%)
Best trade:
1 540.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 292.06 USD
Gross Profit:
13 666.11 USD (4 496 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 199.27 USD (4 594 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
84 (190.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 891.90 USD (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
82.88%
Max deposit load:
46.53%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
920 (55.52%)
Short Trades:
737 (44.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
2.09 USD
Average Profit:
8.62 USD
Average Loss:
-143.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 510.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 510.11 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.41%
Annual Forecast:
65.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 510.11 USD (21.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.65% (1 510.11 USD)
By Equity:
29.52% (1 489.20 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The Expert Advisor trades according to a unique algorithm, using technical and mathematical analysis of the symbol price.
