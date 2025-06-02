SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Ke186
Bujun Wang

Ke186

Bujun Wang
0 reviews
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -4%
ATFXGM9-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
82 (72.56%)
Loss Trades:
31 (27.43%)
Best trade:
24.10 USD
Worst trade:
-25.86 USD
Gross Profit:
219.65 USD (10 230 pips)
Gross Loss:
-292.70 USD (15 216 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (21.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
47.51%
Max deposit load:
0.92%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.71
Long Trades:
55 (48.67%)
Short Trades:
58 (51.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-0.65 USD
Average Profit:
2.68 USD
Average Loss:
-9.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-43.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.28 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.64%
Annual Forecast:
7.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
87.34 USD
Maximal:
102.34 USD (4.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.31% (102.34 USD)
By Equity:
2.79% (70.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 48
GBPUSD 36
USDJPY 16
XAUUSD 13
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 3
GBPUSD -28
USDJPY -17
XAUUSD -32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 491
GBPUSD -1.2K
USDJPY -1.1K
XAUUSD -3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.10 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ATFXGM9-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XM.COM-Real 19
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real3
0.43 × 23
ATFXGM9-Live
1.33 × 3
GTCGlobalSA-Live 2
3.60 × 25
欢迎订阅
No reviews
2025.10.27 06:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 13:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 10:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 05:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.25 05:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 02:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 09:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 09:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 14:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 10:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.09 04:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.09 03:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.02 04:37
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.02 04:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 04:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
